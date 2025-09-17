Olivia Dunne poses in customized Paul Skenes boots while showing support for her boyfriend ahead of MLB game

Olivia Dunne was recently seen supporting her boyfriend Paul Skenes with a special gesture. Dunne concluded her gymnastics career in April 2025, following which she was seen accompanying Skenes at multiple high-profile events and MLB games.

Ad

In the past few months, Dunne joined her boyfriend at the MLB All-Star game and a quick getaway at Hampton Beach before the ESPYs award ceremony. Skenes, along with the Pittsburgh Pirates, squared off with the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday, September 16, 2025, at PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Dunne attended the clash while wearing a black t-shirt and denim shorts.

She paired the look with minimal jewelry and a chic Yves Saint Laurent black handbag. The highlight of her outfit was a pair of customized black boots with her boyfriend's name, 'SKENES', and his jersey number '30' written on them in yellow. She shared a mirror selfie on her Instagram story, showing off her customized boots before the game, and added a heart-eye emoji.

Ad

Trending

Olivia Dunne flaunting her customized boots. (Source: Screenshot of Dunne's Instagram story)

Dunne and Skenes met at the LSU campus through their mutual friends after the gymnast noticed him in the dugout during a baseball game. The couple went for ice cream on their first date and made their relationship public in August 2023. Less than a year after this, Skenes made his MLB debut for the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Ad

"Been in relationships in the past like that" - Olivia Dunne opens up on the difference between her past relationships with Paul Skenes

Paul Skenes and Olivia Dunne at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Getty Images)

Olivia Dunne opened up about the freedom in her relationship with Paul Skenes. Both Dunne and Skenes are successful in their respective fields. Reflecting on their relationship, Dunne highlighted that they both trust and support each other instead of controlling, which she experienced in her past relationships.

Ad

"We don't restrict each other from doing things," she said. "I've been in relationships in the past like that — where it's almost like you have a leash on you, you can't do anything."

"But he has a job to do and I have a job to do — I know that's so important for two young kids in a relationship to realize," she continued. "So yeah, we just have a good time and it's a two-way road."

After leaving her NIL legacy as one of the highest-paid collegiate athletes, Oliva Dunne is now exploring new non-gymnastics pursuits.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Janhavi Shinde Janhavi is a Sports Management graduate working as a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda. She emphasizes meticulous research and fact-checking before creating content, relying on multiple sources including social media platforms like Instagram and Twitter, as well as various sports publications.



She has competed in the 10m Air Rifle Shooting event at the national level alongside renowned athletes such as Anjali Bhagwat, Apurvi Chandela, and Anjum Moudgil, which further fueled her passion for the sport.



Abhinav Bindra is her favorite Olympian, and she particularly cherishes his and Neeraj Chopra's gold medal victories as they revolutionized Indian athletes' mindset towards achieving sporting excellence.



If given the opportunity to introduce a new sport to the Olympics, she would choose American Football for its widespread appeal and intense competition. Apart from reporting on the latest news in the world of Olympics, she likes to immerse herself in reading, painting, and traveling. Know More