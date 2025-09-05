  • home icon
  • Olympics
  • MLB
  • Olivia Dunne reacts to boyfriend Paul Skenes achievement as cheers with fellow 'Pirates Ladies'

Olivia Dunne reacts to boyfriend Paul Skenes achievement as cheers with fellow 'Pirates Ladies'

By Animesh Pandey
Published Sep 05, 2025 04:36 GMT
2025 MLB All-Star Game: Red Carpet - Source: Getty
Olivia Dunne cheers for boyfriend Paul Skenes in his latest victory for Pittsburgh Pirates [Image Source : Getty]

Olivia Dunne shared her reaction to her boyfriend Paul Skenes' achievement for the Pittsburgh Pirates in their latest MLB match. Dunne had turned out in an impressive black outfit to cheer for the pitcher with the other 'Pirates Ladies,' i.e., the spouses and girlfriends of other members of the Pittsburgh Pirates team.

Ad

The 22-year-old gymnast-turned-influencer shared glimpses of the MLB match between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Pirates won the match with a comfortable margin of 5-3.

In the first Instagram story, Dunne uploaded a video snap of Skenes pitching against the Dodgers. In the next story, she uploaded a photo of herself in the black outfit with the wives and girlfriends of the Pittsburgh Pirates team members with the caption,

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Pirate Ladies 🤍🤍🤍

In the third story, she shared a highlight about Skenes' achievement against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Screengrab of Olivia Dunne&#039;s Instagram stories [Image Source : Olivia Dunne&#039;s Instagram]
Screengrab of Olivia Dunne's Instagram stories [Image Source : Olivia Dunne's Instagram]

Dunne's boyfriend, Paul Skenes, played a pivotal role in the Pirates' victory against the Dodgers. The pitcher improved his ERA record to 1.98 against the Los Angeles Dodgers, with 187 strikeouts against just 38 walks. Skenes also pitched six shutout innings throughout the match, allowing only two hits and one walk against the Pirates.

Ad

When Olivia Dunne opened up about the pressure of receiving attention during early NCAA days

Olivia Dunne talks about the pressure of receiving attention [Image Source : Getty]
Olivia Dunne talks about the pressure of receiving attention [Image Source : Getty]

Olivia Dunne once recounted the pressure of her early days as a collegiate gymnast, including receiving attention. The 22-year-old gymnast-turned-influencer mentioned about the same in an interview with ESPN, as she said,

Ad
"I was 18 years old when everything changed, and I felt like I couldn't breathe," She said. "I felt like I couldn't make a mistake. But something you learn on social media is you will get hate and you will get people that are bitter towards you, especially when you have success."

Dunne further added,

"But I think that having the eyes on me has been such a blessing in my life, and I feel like it's translated over into eyes on the sport of gymnastics, which was a huge deal to me and a huge reason why I kept coming back for more. ... Watching the growth of the sport, and women's sports overall, has meant so much to me."

The New Jersey native represented the LSU Tigers as a collegiate gymnast from 2021-2025. The gymnast-turned-influencer bid farewell to collegiate gymnastics after representing the LSU Tigers at the NCAA Championships for one last time in April 2025.

About the author
Animesh Pandey

Animesh Pandey

Twitter icon

Animesh Pandey is a seasoned content writer at Sportskeeda with over eight years of experience, having previously worked as an intern for Follow Your Sport before joining SK as a columnist in 2017. A graduate with a Bachelor of Commerce in Marketing, he also worked at TFI Media Private Limited and contributed as an intern for the movie website Nettv4u.

He has extensively covered events from World Championships to the Olympics, providing insights and analyses that resonate with his audience. His belief in mastering the basics and delivering accurate, relevant, and ethical information through thorough research is reflected in his work.

He was notably invited to the National Sports and Adventure Awards 2018 at Rashtrapati Bhavan after winning a MyGov quiz on Indian Sports, where he engaged with celebrated athletes such as Rahi Sarnobat, Hima Das, Jinson Johnson, Saikhom Mirabai Chanu, and Subedar Neeraj Chopra, who also happens to be his favorite Olympian.

Despite being a field hockey enthusiast, Animesh's most cherished Olympic moments include Wayde Van Niekerk's unexpected world record in the 400 meters at Rio and Chopra's historic gold medal in Tokyo.

When not immersed in writing or watching the Olympics, Animesh indulges in his love for movies, embracing quality cinema regardless of the language.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Tushhita Barua
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications