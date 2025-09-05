Olivia Dunne reacts to boyfriend Paul Skenes achievement as cheers with fellow 'Pirates Ladies'

Olivia Dunne shared her reaction to her boyfriend Paul Skenes' achievement for the Pittsburgh Pirates in their latest MLB match. Dunne had turned out in an impressive black outfit to cheer for the pitcher with the other 'Pirates Ladies,' i.e., the spouses and girlfriends of other members of the Pittsburgh Pirates team.

The 22-year-old gymnast-turned-influencer shared glimpses of the MLB match between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Pirates won the match with a comfortable margin of 5-3.

In the first Instagram story, Dunne uploaded a video snap of Skenes pitching against the Dodgers. In the next story, she uploaded a photo of herself in the black outfit with the wives and girlfriends of the Pittsburgh Pirates team members with the caption,

Pirate Ladies 🤍🤍🤍

In the third story, she shared a highlight about Skenes' achievement against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Screengrab of Olivia Dunne's Instagram stories [Image Source : Olivia Dunne's Instagram]

Dunne's boyfriend, Paul Skenes, played a pivotal role in the Pirates' victory against the Dodgers. The pitcher improved his ERA record to 1.98 against the Los Angeles Dodgers, with 187 strikeouts against just 38 walks. Skenes also pitched six shutout innings throughout the match, allowing only two hits and one walk against the Pirates.

When Olivia Dunne opened up about the pressure of receiving attention during early NCAA days

Olivia Dunne talks about the pressure of receiving attention [Image Source : Getty]

Olivia Dunne once recounted the pressure of her early days as a collegiate gymnast, including receiving attention. The 22-year-old gymnast-turned-influencer mentioned about the same in an interview with ESPN, as she said,

"I was 18 years old when everything changed, and I felt like I couldn't breathe," She said. "I felt like I couldn't make a mistake. But something you learn on social media is you will get hate and you will get people that are bitter towards you, especially when you have success."

Dunne further added,

"But I think that having the eyes on me has been such a blessing in my life, and I feel like it's translated over into eyes on the sport of gymnastics, which was a huge deal to me and a huge reason why I kept coming back for more. ... Watching the growth of the sport, and women's sports overall, has meant so much to me."

The New Jersey native represented the LSU Tigers as a collegiate gymnast from 2021-2025. The gymnast-turned-influencer bid farewell to collegiate gymnastics after representing the LSU Tigers at the NCAA Championships for one last time in April 2025.

