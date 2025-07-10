Olivia Dunne reacts on being listed alongside MrBeast, Joe Rogan, IShowSpeed, Ilona Maher and others in major magazine's Top honor

Olivia Dunne expressed her heartfelt gratitude after recently being named in Time's Top 100 Creators list. She Dunne was named under the 'Titans' category alongside Ilona Maher, Kai Cenat, Mr. Beast, Joe Rogan, IShowSpeed, Charli D'Amelio, Alix Earle, Sean Evans, and Khaby Lame.

Olivia Dunne is one of the most followed former collegiate athletes, with a massive following of 15 million across her social media platforms, including 5.4 million on Instagram and 8 million on TikTok. Although Dunne started her collegiate journey with the Tigers as a freshman in 2021, she had committed to the program in 2017 and had collected a decent following even before entering the circuit.

She became the epitome of college athletes on how to monetize their Name, Image, and Likeness policy. After receiving the recent honor, Dunne expressed her gratitude, writing:

"Thank you @time for featuring me as a "titan" in the top 100 creators list 🙌an honor!"

Screenshot of Dunne's Instagram story.

"Alongside some of the greatest 🙌 humbled and honored."

Screenshot of Dunne's Instagram story.

The NIL policy was implemented in 2021, after which Dunne secured multiple brand deals, including American Eagle, L’Oreal, and Vuori. After being valued at $4.1 million during her last collegiate year, she became the highest-paid female collegiate athlete and one of the top five most valuable college athletes overall.

"Beating everyone's expectations was very fun" - Olivia Dunne reflects on her NIL achievements

Olivia Dunne attends the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Social Club as they celebrate the launch of the 2025 Issue in New York City. (Photo by Getty Images)

Olivia Dunne recently reflected on her dream of being a verified influencer on Instagram. She further mentioned how she broke the barriers and became a leading NIL athlete when no one expected it from a gymnast.

“It was always a goal of mine to get that blue check mark on Instagram,” Dunne, said. “I actually drew it on a piece of paper, cut it out, and stuck it on my mirror.”

“I can tell you one thing, nobody expected a gymnast to be at the forefront of NIL and collegiate athletics,” said Dunne. “Breaking down barriers and beating everyone's expectations was very fun. The legacy that I'm leaving, I hope it's bigger than me.” (via time.com)

Following her retirement from the sport, Dunne has now set her sights on new avenues, including modeling, acting, and longer-form YouTube videos. She was recently seen walking a runway for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit event.

