  • home icon
  • Olympics
  • Olivia Dunne reacts to Miami Hurricanes' Haley Cavinder quitting basketball at the age of 24

Olivia Dunne reacts to Miami Hurricanes' Haley Cavinder quitting basketball at the age of 24

By Abhiruchi Rout
Modified Mar 12, 2025 13:38 GMT
Olivia Dunne (L) has reacted to Haley Cavinder (R) quitting basketball. PHOTO: Both from Getty
Olivia Dunne (L) has reacted to Haley Cavinder (R) quitting basketball. PHOTO: Both from Getty

Olivia Dunne gave her reaction as Haley Cavinder announced her retirement from basketball after nearly 18 years in the sport. Cavinder had earlier announced her return to Miami for her fifth and final year of collegiate eligibility in April 2024.

Ad

Representing the Miami Hurricanes during the 2024-2025 season, Cavinder averaged 18.2 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 4.7 assists. Before joining Miami, she played for Fresno State Athletics for three seasons.

On Tuesday, March 12, Haley Cavinder reflected on the end of her volleyball career with an emotional note via her Instagram handle, but didn't announce her future life plans. She wrote:

“18 years later, and it's time to say goodbye to the game I’ve loved since I was six. Thank you for an amazing basketball career. Nothing will ever fill the void of you or the feeling of accomplishing my dream—playing the sport I love with my twin by my side. The places you took me, the relationships built, and the opportunities you gave me. I will forever be grateful.”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Following her heartfelt retirement note, the fifth-year senior from the LSU Tigers, Olivia Dunne reacted to the post, commenting a green heart emoji:

“💚”
Screenshot of Olivia Dunne&rsquo;s comment on Haley Cavinder&rsquo;s post. Credits - @haleycavinder
Screenshot of Olivia Dunne’s comment on Haley Cavinder’s post. Credits - @haleycavinder

Meanwhile, Dunne and her teammates were honored during the LSU Tigers’ gymnastics senior night on March 7, with a large crowd in attendance cheering on the 22-year-old and her teammates Haleigh Bryant, Aleah Finnegan, Sierra Ballard, Chase Brock, among others for one final time.

Ad

Unfortunately, Dunne couldn’t participate in senior night due to a serious knee injury that has sidelined her from the team.

Olivia Dunne reflects on intense physical demands of gymnastics

Olivia Dunne during a meet against the Florida Gators in 2024 (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)
Olivia Dunne during a meet against the Florida Gators in 2024 (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

Olivia Dunne opened up about the intense physical demands of gymnastics during her appearance on ‘Best of Both Worlds with Flau'jae’ podcast hosted by Flau'jae Johnson, the LSU women’s basketball star and rapper. In September last year, Johnson questioned Dunne about gymnastics conditioning, to which she said (13:14 onwards):

Ad
“Gymnastics is obviously your own body weight and your job is to make it look easy. If you're not making it look easy, then you're not doing it right. So, you actually need to be strong enough to make it look like, ‘Oh, I'm just going to take a few steps and do a round-off back handspring double back,’ or double like, you need to make it look easy.”
Ad

youtube-cover
Ad

Dunne also shared during the interview how every muscle in the body needs to be strong to maintain precision in gymnastics. In addition to cardio, the sport also demands weight training, strength conditioning, and endurance.

The LSU gymnastics star also acknowledged the differences in athletic conditioning across sports, admitting she couldn’t imagine playing basketball due to the constant running involved.

Quick Links

Edited by Shirsh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी