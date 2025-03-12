Olivia Dunne turns up glamour in black and white swimwear while expressing her love for Louisiana amid her super senior year with LSU Tigers

Olivia Dunne turned up the glamour in a striped bikini as she soaked in the sun in Louisiana amid the NCAA season. Dunne returned to her alma mater for her fifth and final year, anticipating to defend the National title with the LSU Tigers.

Olivia Dunne returned to the gymnastics mat in the 2025 season, contributing impressive scores to LSU's win in back-to-back meets. However, she was sidelined in the last home meet at Pete Maravich Assembly Center for a persisting knee injury.

After the Tigers outpaced No. 10 Georgia on senior night, she and her teammates geared up for the upcoming competitions, building up to the SEC and NCAA finals.

Amid this, Dunne posted a photo from a leisure day in Louisiana as she soaked in the sun, flaunting a striped two-piece set. Her caption read:

"ily louisiana"

Olivia Dunne shares bikini picture on leisure day; Instagram - @livvydunne

The social media sensation recently featured in a picture spate that LSU Gymnastics posted on Instagram. The girls in purple shared heartfelt moments as they bid emotional goodbyes to their alma mater.

"So much love for our seniors"

Expressing love and gratitude, the 22-year-old also shared a video of herself hugging her family and waving to the arena-packed people at PMAC.

"Tiger fans, you’ve been so good to me! #seniornight #gymnastics #lsu #college #senior."

A day before the last home meet, Olivia Dunne shared the reason behind her absence from the competition mat, writing:

"Unfortunately I've been dealing with an avulsion fracture of my patella and will not be able to compete on senior night. It absolutely breaks my heart to not get the opportunity to compete in the PMAC one last time. Tiger fans, you've been so good to me. Thank you for the endless support and as always Geaux Tigers! -Liv.”

Olivia Dunne once revealed the instance that was the take-off moment of her social media career

Dunne at the 2024 LSU Archive - (Source: Getty)

Besides gymnastics, Olivia Dunne wins hearts with her social media content, especially brand campaigns. In 2023, she was even announced as the highest-paid NCAA athlete after the NIL rule update.

Now boasting 5.3 million followers on Instagram and more on TikTok, Dunne shared when and how her journey beyond gymnastics kick-started.

"During quarantine, I got stuck at our condo in Florida and I just started posting content of me flipping around at the beach. I couldn't go anywhere to flip around. I couldn't go to a gym, so I was doing it at the beach. I guess people found joy in that in such a dark time. So I did an onodi—which is this one skill—and it got a million likes for the first time ever for me. Then my videos just kept picking up from there, and it just kind of all took off after quarantine."

Dunne debuted in the Swimsuit issue of Sports Illustrated in 2023 and returned to grace the cover in 2024 as well.

