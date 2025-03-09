Olivia Dunne reacts to rude "senior nights" comment

LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne recently hit back at a fan who tried to troll the senior gymnast. This comes just after her side's final night at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center in this 2025 season on Friday, March 7.

Amid these final few months with the LSU Tigers, Dunne spent some time at the Pete Maravich, where she was cheered on by the fans and also received flowers on this special night.

The head coach of the program, Jay Clark, and Dunne's sister Julz were also present in the arena to cheer for the LSU senior. Dunne shared a few glimpses of her time at the arena on her TikTok handle.

One of the netizens reacted to the post and trolled Dunne for having another senior night-like celebration after performing in a senior night last year.

"How many senior nights does she get?" the fan questioned.

Dunne hit back at the troller and reacted strongly with a five-word response. She wrote:

"More than you'll ever get."

Screenshot of the conversation between Dunne and the netizen (Image via: Dunne's TikTok handle)

Even though Dunne didn't compete in the event, the LSU Tigers clinched victory against Georgia on Friday, with her team scoring 198.575 while the opposition managed 197.175. Aleah Finnegan, Kailin Chio, and Haleigh Bryant competed all-around during the meet and scored 39.725, 39.800, and 39.750, respectively.

Olivia Dunne sheds light on the process of managing NIL opportunities and deals

Olivia Dunne enjoying her time at the Pete Maravich during the LSU Tigers-IOWA clash (Image via: Getty Images)

Olivia Dunne recently opened up about the early steps in her NIL career and how she managed it together. In an interview, Dunne said that she faced a difficult time while balancing her NIL opportunities and deals, especially in her second and third years.

Additionally, she also mentioned that she didn't have anyone to look up to and, owing to that, she had to manage her path in her own way. Dunne remarked (via ESPN):

"There definitely were some learning curves, and it took a long time to learn how to balance it all. Especially between my sophomore and junior year, that was a super hard time because I just didn't know what to do and there were nobody's footsteps to follow in. So I kind of had to learn on my own how to navigate all this."

Further, she spoke about her sister, Julz, who helps her behind her deals and sponsorships. The LSU gymnast said:

"She'll be like, 'You stand there, I'm going to record. You're going to say this, we're going to get it done ASAP."

Elite gymnast and two-time Olympian Jordan Chiles has also heaped praises on Olivia Dunne's ability to not change her identity despite receiving several NIL opportunities.

