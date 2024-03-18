Olivia Dunne stuns during senior night as LSU remain undefeated at home this season

Olivia Dunne stepped onto the mat to perform on the senior night at LSU's home game one final time. LSU maintain an undefeated streak during home games as they inch closer to their first NCAA Championship title.

LSU's gymnastics roster put forward an incredible performance throughout the season, maintaining their top-3 position. Dunne took the floor by storm, scoring a perfect 10 from one judge in the beam balance routine.

Dunne did not leave any stone unturned to make her final appearance at the Pete Maravich Performance Center at LSU as a college senior memorable. She took over the beam routine for the first time this season, albeit she specialized in uneven bars throughout her college career at LSU.

Dunne scored 9.850 in her floor routine as well as on the uneven bars against North Carolina. LSU dominated the game, scoring 198.250 while North Carolina gymnastics scored a total of 196.075 points.

Bidding a farewell to LSU, she took to Instagram to share a few glimpses of her final appearance at the Pete Maravich Performance Center at LSU.

"mood #seniornight," she captioned the post.

Olivia Dunne's social media career

Along with gymnastics, Olivia Dunne has an enormous social media following. With over 5 million followers on Instagram, she is one of the most followed gymnasts in the world.

She recently revealed her busy schedule and how she manages both gymnastics and social media simultaneously.

"There is definitely a strategy behind it. It was over quarantine when it really blew up for me and there I had the help of my mom and my sister managing me and my time and having the right people around me. It has been one of the biggest blessings in my life," she said (via Daily Mail Online).

Olivia Dunne is the highest-earning NCAA female athlete after the NCAA brought in the 'Name, Image and Likeness' (NIL) policy in July 2021. The NIL policy allows NCAA players to accept sponsorship deals while still being college athletes. Speaking to People magazine, Dunne revealed that she makes seven figures every year.