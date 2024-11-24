Olivia Dunne reacts to picture of her boyfriend Paul Skenes with LSU teammate Haleigh Bryant

Olivia Dunne showed off her boyfriend Paul Skenes and her LSU teammate Haleigh Bryant, calling them GOATs. Skenes recently won the NL Rookie of the Year, and Bryant just clinched the all-around National Champion title at the 2024 NCAA Division I Championships.

Dunne, 22, started dating the MLB pitcher Skenes in 2023, as the latter confirmed to the Pirates Gazette in August last year. Since then, the couple has been spotted in several shows and games, even enjoying off-time with the gymnast's pet Roux and her LSU teammates.

In a recent Instagram story, Olivia Dunne posted a picture of her boyfriend Skenes and her LSU senior teammate Haleigh Bryant standing side by side and wrote:

"So much GOAT in one photo"

Paul Skenes and Haleigh Bryant share frame with each other; Instagram - @livvydunne

Skenes, who previously played collegiate baseball for LSU, made his MLB debut in 2024 and concluded his rookie season with the National League Rookie of the Year honor.

Haleigh Bryant claimed the all-around title at the 2024 NCAA Championships and anchored the LSU team to its first national title in program history. Olivia Dunne returned to her alma mater for the fifth year of eligibility with LSU and will soon start her senior season.

Olivia Dunne on how her social media popularity manifolded because of Paul Skenes' MLB fans

Olivia Dunne and Paul Skenes at the All-Star Red Carpet Show presented by Frutitas Agua Fresca - (Source: Getty)

Olivia Dunne gained fame as a social media personality besides executing stellar routines as a collegiate gymnast. After the NIL rule update, she was showered with lucrative endorsements and sponsorships, becoming the highest-paid female NCAA athlete in 2023.

Speaking to Glamour in a recent interview, Dunne expressed how she made a place in the baseball community as Skenes' girlfriend and grew her social media with the contribution of MLB fans.

"My social media has changed a bit because my audience that follows me also loves Paul. I have a lot of people come up to me in person and people tell me how much they love Paul, and I'm like, ‘Me too!’ I feel like people just like to cheer him on with me, and my social media has definitely grown. The MLB is a really big community and it’s been fun.”

The LSU senior also expressed pride in being a WAG and wished to spend more time with her boyfriend.

“I really enjoy posting about my life, and also I love supporting Paul and traveling with him. I only got to travel with Paul, I think, twice this summer to his away games, but I would love to keep doing that and continue being a WAG," she said. (via Glamour)

Dunne recently posted pictures of her last intrasquad of the fall before taking the gymnastics mat in January for the 24/2025 NCAA season.

