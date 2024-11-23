Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne turns heads in purple leotard for 'last intrasquad of the fall'

Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne rocked a purple leotard for the final intrasquad of the fall before the Tigers start their journey in the South Eastern Conference. In July she made the much-anticipated announcement of extending her stay with the Tigers gymnastics team for a fifth year.

She shared an image on social media from the final day of the intrasquad with the caption:

"Last intrasquad of the fall."

She also shared a video of her routine on the balance beam. Take a look at some screen grabs from the posts here:

Screenshots from the story on Instagram

It has been an eventful journey for Olivia Dunne who joined the LSU gymnastics team in 2020. She took a knack for uneven bars and consistently performed her routine at the team event.

While LSU failed to win the NCAA championships for the first three years when she was there, they won the coveted title and the first in their program history during her senior year.

Like Dunne, her boyfriend and National League Rookie of the Year Paul Skenes is also a Tigers faithful. He transferred from the Air Force Academy to the Tigers baseball team in 2022.

Skenes helped LSU to a seventh NCAA championship in franchise history in 2023 and was also named the College World Series MVP. The Pirates selected him as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 MLB draft and gave him a record $9.6 million signing bonus.

Skenes produced an amazing rookie season in 2024, filled with many personal and team accomplishments. He was named the NL All-Star's starter in the Midsummer Classic, won the NL ROY award and was named in the All-MLB first team.

Olivia Dunne celebrated Paul Skenes' NL ROY honors

Olivia Dunne shared a series of images on social media from a fun-filled viewing party for the NL ROY announcement.

Paul Skenes could be seen sitting adjacent to her on the couch as many of their friends and family members gathered around them in anticipation of the announcement during the MLB Network event on November 18.

"That was cool."

Skenes finished the 2024 season with a dominant stat line of 11 wins 3 losses, 0.95 WHIP, an impressive 170 strikeouts and an ERA of 1.96. He will look to build on his searing form next season.

