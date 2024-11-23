"People like to cheer him on with me" - Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne reveals how dating Pirates rookie is changing her social media game

Olivia Dunne is loving her growing relationship with Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes. The couple started dating in 2023 when the pitcher was in his final year playing for the LSU. Despite the long distance, the duo has maintained their relationship with Dunne even making regular appearances at PNC Park for his games, including his debut in May against the Chicago Cubs. She also accompanied him when he was crowned NL Rookie of the Year earlier this week.

Dunne, a social media star, said she's enjoying a new set of followers who are following their relationship deeply while speaking to Glamour on Nov. 19.

“My social media has changed a bit because my audience that follows me also loves Paul,” Dunne said. “I have a lot of people come up to me in person and people tell me how much they love Paul, and I’m like, ‘Me too!’ I feel like people just like to cheer him on with me, and my social media has definitely grown. The MLB is a really big community and it’s been fun.”

Over the years, Dunne's social media content has evolved. From initially starting with her posting her gymnastic routines on TikTok, she now loves to share posts from her everyday life, especially her posts with Paul Skenes, which fans have taken a liking to.

Olivia Dunne is enjoying being the newest "WAG" in MLB community

With Paul Skenes entering professional ranks, it has helped Olivia Dunne bond with new friends and networks. She is already reported to be in good rapport with fellow Pittsburgh Pirates ace Jared Jones and his partner Riley.

Moreover, she enjoys being in a suit, enjoying the Pirates game alongside fellow wives and girlfriends of Pittsburgh stars.

Throughout the 2024 season, Dunne has not shied away from sharing her personal life involving Skenes and her growing friend circle. She said she likes going on road trips with the Pirates rookie and being a proud "WAG."

“I really enjoy posting about my life, and also I love supporting Paul and traveling with him,” she told Glamour. “I only got to travel with Paul, I think, twice this summer to his away games, but I would love to keep doing that and continue being a WAG.”

Next year will be an interesting one since Olivia Dunne will have completed her fifth and final season with the LSU gymnastics team and may embrace going with Skenes to more games as compared to this year.

