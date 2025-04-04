Olivia Dunne reacts to Sha'Carri Richardson being featured in LSU hype up video ahead of NCAA Gymnastics Regional Championships

Sha'Carri Richardson recently received praise from LSU Tigers gymnast Olivia Dunne as the sprinter was featured in a hype-up video ahead of the NCAA Women's Gymnastics Regional Championships. The Olympian competed for LSU for a year in 2018-19 before giving up her eligibility to sign a professional contract with Nike.

As a Tiger, Richardson broke the collegiate record in the women's 100m dash with a stunning time of 10.75 seconds to collect her first NCAA title, which also marked a new U20 world record. On the same day, she also registered another U20 world record in the 200m by clocking 22.17 seconds. She anchored the 4×100m relay team to a silver medal at the same championships, posting a season-best of 42.29 seconds.

As the 2025 NCAA Women's Gymnastics Regional Championships near, LSU Gymnastics produced a hype-up video featuring Richardson and multiple-time Olympic medalist and world record holder Mondo Duplantis, who also has LSU roots. The Tigers Gymnast and social media star Dunne shared a glimpse of the video on her Instagram story and reacted to the collaboration between LSU and Richardson by posting an emoji of a handshake.

Screenshot of Dunne's Instagram story.

Following their Paris Olympics victories, a picture of Richardson and Duplantis went viral, where the athletes are seen holding the "First Day of College” board on the LSU campus.

Sha'Carri Richardson shows support for LSU Gymnastics ahead of the 2025 NCAA Women's Gymnastics Regional Championships

Sha'Carri Richardson of the LSU Tigers during the Division I Men's and Women's Outdoor Track & Field Championships 2019. (Photo via Getty Images)

The hype-up video shared by LSU Gymnastics features background narration by Sha'Carri Richardson and Mondo Duplantis. The Olympians are heard narrating the legacy of LSU.

"There's no easy way to the top. No shortcuts, no perfect path, just the grind. New heights can only be reached when you believe in the process. Whether it's a track runway or the vault runway, us Tigers know a thing or two about being in the spotlight. So just remember you are here because you are meant to be here. All you need is a little bit of that purple and gold running through your veins, and you'll shine bright like a crown jewel you are." (Narration by Richardson and Duplantis)

Sha'Carri Richardson showed her support and confidence in the purple and gold pack by commenting on the video.

"GEAUX TIGERS 💜💛," she wrote.

Screenshot of Richardson's comment.

The NCAA Women's Gymnastics Regional Championships kicked off on April 2, 2025, at four regionals, including the University of Alabama, the University of Utah, the University of Washington, and Penn State.

