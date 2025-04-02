Sha'Carri Richardson hypes up her boyfriend Christian Coleman as he gears up for 2025 track season

After making waves with their multiple appearances together, Sha'Carri Richardson again drew attention by hyping up her boyfriend, Christian Coleman, as he gears up for the 2025 track season. Coleman will be seen competing in his first race of the 2025 season at the Florida Relays on Saturday, April 5.

The three-time world champion shared his schedule for the upcoming season, which featured him competing at the Tom Jones Invitational on April 19 in Florida following the Florida Relays. Coleman will join the lineup at the Xiamen Dimaone League to be held on April 26, 2025, followed by the Shanghai Diamond League in May. In the same month, he will be seen competing in Japan at the Seiko GP Tokyo.

Coleman informed the fans that June's schedule would be announced later while giving a glimpse of his July schedule, which included the Prefontaine Classic and USATF Outdoor Championships. He shared the schedule on social media while showing his confidence.

"Let’s get this party started🕺🏾 ," Coleman wrote. "Thankful for all the support, well wishes, and prayers for this 2025 season🙏🏾excited to show all the hard work we’ve been putting in. Love✌🏾🖤"

Coleman's girlfriend and Olympic medalist Sha'Carri Richardson showed her unwavering support for the sprinter and urged fans to tune in to his races.

"Anyway lock in to babe schedule," she wrote. "About that time."

Screenshot of Richardson's Instagram story (@itsshacarri).

Sha'Carri Richardson rocks a white and blue dress on her birthday while giving the styling credit to her 'bae'

Sha'carri Richardson during the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. (Photo via Getty Images)

Born in Dallas, Texas, on March 25, 2000, Sha'Carri Richardson recently celebrated her 25th birthday while giving her fans a glimpse of her outfits. For the first outfit, which was styled by her boyfriend, Christian Coleman, she opted for a white dress with golden buttons and paired it with stylish heels.

"Turning 25 on the 25th in 2025🪄! Golden year is a milestone I truly will never forget! The lessons, the blessings have all lead to this moment and many more to come. The Twenty-Fine Club 🍾😁🩵," Richardson wrote.

"Styled by : Bae 🤪," she added.

Further, she shared another glimpse of her blue two-piece outfit and wrote a caption suggested by Coleman:

"Twenty-five & I feel like the OG. When you see me, don’t act like you know me 🐦‍🔥 P.s this is Bae caption by the way 🤣but yea all that 💅🏽!"

Coleman penned a heartwarming message for Sha'Carri Richardson on her birthday.

