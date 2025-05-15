Olivia Dunne reacts to sister Julz rocking her model pose on the beach with hilarious twist after being inspired by her

Olivia Dunne recently reacted to her sister Julz rocking a black swimwear on their vacation with a hilarious twist. After her appearance for the LSU Tigers at the 2025 NCAA season as a supersenior, Dunne announced her retirement from the sport.

Ad

After stepping down from the sport, Olivia was seen delighting in a vacation with her sister Julz on the Jensen Beach in Florida while basking in the tropical weather. The former gymnast's sister displayed a hilarious take as she posed for pictures in an all-black swimwear on the beach. She shared her pictures on Instagram while stating that her poses were inspired by the Tigers' former gymnast and social media star.

Ad

Trending

Julz also shared an amusing picture of Dunne, where she was awkwardly seen sipping two pina coladas from different glasses simultaneously while donning a white dress. Sharing the pictures Julz chimed:

"Poses I learned from @livvydunne & poses she learned from me."

Ad

Highlighting the difference between her sister's glamorous pose and her goofy pose, Dunne shared her funny perspective and wrote:

"I still got a lot to learn."

Screenshot of Julz Dunne's Instagram post.

Following her retirement from the sport, Dunne has been seen attending multiple high-profile events, including joining multiple-time Olympic medalist gymnast Simone Biles to give the "Rider's Up" command at the 2025 Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky.

Ad

Olivia Dunne expresses her gratitude after making an appearance as 2025 SI Swimsuit cover model

Olivia Dunne during the SEC Women's Gymnastics Championships in Birmingham, Alabama. (Images via Getty)

Olivia Dunne recently expressed her gratitude after becoming the 2025 SI Swimsuit cover model. She made her SI Swimsuit debut in 2023 in Puerto Rico and returned to the shoot in 2024. Amid her last year for the Tigers, she made her third consecutive appearance.

Ad

In an interview with swimsuit.si.com, Dunne expressed her pride and gratitude while stating her hope that young women fans take inspiration from her.

“I feel like I’m just stepping into a new version of myself. This is the most special thing that’s ever happened to me. I want this [cover image] to capture the audience and then they flip the page open and it’s just a badass story inside,” Dunne said. “I am proud to be an SI [Swimsuit] model. Thank you so much for making my dreams come true. I just hope that other athletes feel inspired and hear my story, and fight for what’s right.”

In 2025, Olivia Dunne competed in her fifth year for LSU after the program's historic win at the 2024 NCAA Championships.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Janhavi Shinde Janhavi is a Sports Management graduate working as a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda. She emphasizes meticulous research and fact-checking before creating content, relying on multiple sources including social media platforms like Instagram and Twitter, as well as various sports publications.



She has competed in the 10m Air Rifle Shooting event at the national level alongside renowned athletes such as Anjali Bhagwat, Apurvi Chandela, and Anjum Moudgil, which further fueled her passion for the sport.



Abhinav Bindra is her favorite Olympian, and she particularly cherishes his and Neeraj Chopra's gold medal victories as they revolutionized Indian athletes' mindset towards achieving sporting excellence.



If given the opportunity to introduce a new sport to the Olympics, she would choose American Football for its widespread appeal and intense competition. Apart from reporting on the latest news in the world of Olympics, she likes to immerse herself in reading, painting, and traveling. Know More