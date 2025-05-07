Olivia Dunne turns up glamor in leopard print outfit during beach vacation

Following her retirement from gymnastics and appearance at the Kentucky Derby, Olivia Dunne embarked on a vacation. She was seen enjoying the tropical weather along with her sister, Julz Dunne.

After winning the 2024 NCAA Championships, Dunne continued to compete for the LSU Tigers as a super senior. She recently joined the legendary gymnast Simone Biles to give the "Rider's Up" command at the 2025 Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky. She was seen gracing the event in a pink flowy dress with a stunning headpiece.

Days after her appearance at the high-profile event, Dunne was seen delighting in the sunny weather on Hutchinson Island with her sister. She shared a video of herself on her Instagram, where the former gymnast was seen flaunting her leopard print swimwear. Dunne paired the look with minimal jewelry, including small hoops.

Sharing the video, the social media star wrote:

"Vacayy"

Screenshot of Dunne's Instagram story.

She further shared a picture along with her sister, who was seen donning dark green swimwear. The Dunne sisters were seen strolling the island with their hands intertwined.

Screenshot of Dunne's Instagram story.

"Time flies when you're having fun" - Olivia Dunne gets emotional while reflecting on her gymnastics career

Olivia Dunne of the LSU Tigers smiles during the SEC Women's Gymnastics Championships in Birmingham, Alabama. (Photo via Getty Images)

Olivia Dunne recently bid adieu to her gymnastics career following her appearance for the LSU Tigers at the 2025 NCAA Championships. In a video shared by her, Dunne was seen reminiscing about her career, including winning the remarkable 2024 NCAA title with the gold and purple pack. She credited the sport for making her the person she is today.

“Time flies when you're having fun,” Dunne said. “That's exactly how the past 20 years in this sport have felt. Gymnastics, you have filled my heart and will always be a part of me. You’ve shaped me into the person I am today, creating memories and sisterhoods that will last a lifetime beyond the sport. You are my first love.”

“And yes, time did fly by and I will cherish every memory for the rest of my life. Thank you for everything, gymnastics. You were so good to me," the former LSU Tigers' gymnast added.

The LSU Tigers fell short of defending their NCAA title at the 2025 Championships after an underwhelming performance in the semifinal round.

