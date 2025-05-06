Olivia Dunne reacts to sister Julz’s highlights from the Kentucky Derby

Olivia Dunne recently shared her thoughts about her sister Julz Dunne's stunning outfit at the Kentucky Derby. The two sisters had attended the prestigious event together, along with other prominent celebrities like Olympic champion gymnast Simone Biles.

Julz uploaded a series of photographs on her Instagram profile. In one of them, she shared a pose with her LSU gymnast sister, who was wearing a polka dot dress. Dunne captioned the post as,

"#HorseGirl"

Olivia Dunne dropped a reaction in the comment section as she wrote,

"The horses name was Friday"

Screengrab of Dunne's comment [Image Source: Julz Dunne's Instagram]

Interestingly, when the LSU gymnast posted glimpses from the Kentucky Derby, some of the followers were quick to note the absence of her boyfriend and MLB player, Paul Skenes. One of them even asked,

“Where’s Paul Skenes?”

Dunne quickly replied with,

“Couldn’t get off work.”

Dunne's reference was towards Skenes' latest game against the Chicago Cubs, where the Pirates lost by a margin of 3-8.

Olivia Dunne announced her retirement from collegiate gymnastics after the end of the NCAA Championships 2025. Her gymnastics career ended on a bittersweet note as the LSU Tigers couldn't make it to the final four of the NCAA Gymnastics Championships 2025.

Olivia Dunne opens up about her relationship with MLB player Paul Skenes

Olivia Dunne talks about her equation with MLB player Paul Skenes [Image Source : Getty]

As Olivia Dunne took center stage at the Kentucky Derby, she was interviewed about her career, as well as her relationship with Paul Skenes. When asked about what impressed her the most about Skenes, Dunne replied (via Access Hollywood),

“My favorite thing about Paul is—this is kind of cliché—but his personality. His dry sense of humor. I feel like we are so opposite that it just works. He’s actually very silly, believe it or not. He’s not in interviews—he doesn’t really enjoy interviews—but when we’re together, we have the best time." [5:31 onwards]

Dunne also talked about the interview the couple had with GQ. In her words,

"We were both a little nervous, I think, because it was our first time doing an interview like that on camera as a couple. But it ended up being very funny. There are a lot of different opinions on it, but I had a great time.” [6:15 onwards]

Dunne and Skenes met each other for the first time when both were pursuing their higher studies at Louisiana State University. However, it was in August 2023 when the MLB player first spoke about their relationship.

