"We are so opposite"- Paul Skenes' girlfriend & Kentucky Derby host Olivia Dunne opens up about why her relationship works with Pirates star

With her Barbie-like pink outfit, Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne took center stage at the 150th Kentucky Derby as a Club SI host. The 2025 Kentucky Derby will start airing live on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. EST.

As she made her way through the red carpet, she was caught up by correspondent Lauren Herbert, who asked Dunne about her relationship with the Pittsburgh Pirates star. The former LSU Tigers gymnast revealed that Skenes' personality is what impresses her the most.

“My favorite thing about Paul is—this is kind of cliché—but his personality. His dry sense of humor. I feel like we are so opposite that it just works," Dunne said (5:31 onwards). "He’s actually very silly, believe it or not. He’s not in interviews—he doesn’t really enjoy interviews—but when we’re together, we have the best time."

Dunne and Skenes are indeed opposites. The former likes to be in the limelight while the latter likes staying away from it. However, this is what makes their relationship even stronger, Dunne believes.

Olivia Dunne also revealed that she is coming from Pittsburgh, where she attended the game against the Chicago Cubs at PNC Park. In that game, Paul Skenes pitched 5.0 innings and gave up three earned runs.

Olivia Dunne spilled the beans about her viral interview with GQ alongside Paul Skenes

In the first week of April, Olivia Dunne and Paul Skenes featured in a photoshoot for GQ, which also interviewed the couple. Dunne and Skenes have been dating since their time representing the LSU Tigers in their respective college sports.

Talking about it with Lauren Herbert, Dunne said that the behind-the-scenes vibe was far more relaxed than it looked.

"That interview was kind of just cold," Dunne added. "We got put in front of the camera—it was the first thing of the day. They were like, ‘Okay, ask each other questions,’ and I was like, there’s the brightest light on my face. I was like, ‘Oh my goodness.’

"We were both a little nervous, I think, because it was our first time doing an interview like that on camera as a couple. But it ended up being very funny. There are a lot of different opinions on it, but I had a great time.”

In the said interview with GQ, the couple spoke at length about their relationship while revealing insights such as how they first met, outlooks on each other's careers, among other things.

