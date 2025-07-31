Olivia Dunne reminisces about her 'Clark Kent era' while reflecting on her journey as an LSU Gymnast

Olivia Dunne was recently seen reflecting on her days as an LSU gymnast. After joining the LSU Gymnastics squad in 2021 as a freshman, Dunne retired from the program in 2025 as a super senior.

Ad

She was awarded an extra year of eligibility to compete for the program due to the COVID-19 lockdown. She bid adieu to her beloved sport after the 2025 NCAA Championships, where the gold and purple squad settled in second place after falling short of defending their title. Recently, the Tigers' squad reflected on a few amusing moments from the 2025 season. They shared a few pictures on social media with a quirky caption, which read:

Ad

Trending

"It was time for admin to clear out the camera roll."

One of the pictures from the carousel showed Dunne donning huge black square-shaped glasses that resembled those of the fictional character Clark Kent, Superman's secret identity. The former gymnast reshared the picture on her Instagram story and wrote:

"Tbt to my Clark Kent era," adding a GIF of the fictional character.

Screenshot of Dunne's Instagram story.

Dunne also commented on the post, writing:

Ad

"Not the Clark Kent meta glasses 😭🙏"

Screenshot of Instagram post's comments section.

Dunne's major achievement as a college athlete was helping the LSU squad win its first NCAA title in 2024.

Ad

"It was so painful" - Olivia Dunne opens up on what hindered her Olympic quest

Olivia Dunne during a meet against the Florida Gators in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo via Getty Images)

Olivia Dunne recently opened up about the severe injury she suffered that ended her Olympic quest. Dunne enjoyed a remarkable career outside her collegiate realm. She was a part of the Junior National Team and competed at the 2017 City of Jesolo Trophy. She helped the team win the title after finishing in sixth place in the all-around event. However, her smooth sailing career was interrupted by an injury in 2018. On the podcast, 'What's Your Story?' with Steph McMahon, Dunne chimed:

Ad

"I was actually competing on hurt ankle at I think the 2018 USA Championships and part of my ankle bone died...It's called an OCD, it just died, so my Olympic dreams died with it. So I ended up, kind of healed a little bit, it stopped bothering me, and I went to college after that, but it was so painful, that was like, one of my first real injuries." (3:34 onwards)

During her collegiate career, Dunne recorded her career high of 9.925, twice on bars and 9.900, thrice on floor.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Janhavi Shinde Janhavi is a Sports Management graduate working as a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda. She emphasizes meticulous research and fact-checking before creating content, relying on multiple sources including social media platforms like Instagram and Twitter, as well as various sports publications.



She has competed in the 10m Air Rifle Shooting event at the national level alongside renowned athletes such as Anjali Bhagwat, Apurvi Chandela, and Anjum Moudgil, which further fueled her passion for the sport.



Abhinav Bindra is her favorite Olympian, and she particularly cherishes his and Neeraj Chopra's gold medal victories as they revolutionized Indian athletes' mindset towards achieving sporting excellence.



If given the opportunity to introduce a new sport to the Olympics, she would choose American Football for its widespread appeal and intense competition. Apart from reporting on the latest news in the world of Olympics, she likes to immerse herself in reading, painting, and traveling. Know More