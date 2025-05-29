Olivia Dunne reveals "Frenemy" during her appearance at Pittsburgh Pirates' MLB clash

Having recently concluded her gymnastics career, Olivia Dunne is now frequently seen making appearances at the Pittsburgh Pirates' MLB matches to cheer for her boyfriend, Paul Skenes. She recently attended a Pittsburgh Pirates' MLB clash on Wednesday, May 28, 2025, when she made a revelation regarding her frenemy.

The Pittsburgh Pirates locked horns with the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field in downtown Phoenix, Arizona. The Pirates secured their first road series victory after a commanding 10-1 victory. Dunne's boyfriend threw 6 2/3 scoreless innings, giving up four hits, and striking out seven to make his 10th quality start in 12 appearances this season.

While attending the faceoff Dunne posed for a selfie with the furry bobcat mascot of the Arizona Diamondbacks, D. Baxter the Bobcat, also known as D. Baxter. The official mascot's name originated from the team's original stadium, Bank One Ballpark (BOB). Sharing the picture, Dunne wrote:

"Frenemies"

Screenshot of Dunne's Instagram story.

Dunne concluded her gymnastics career with the Tigers following her her fifth year. Having joined the Tigers in 2021 as a freshman, she opted to avail her remaining year of eligibility due to COVID-19. She contributed to the team's historic achievement of winning their first-ever NCAA title in 2024. She announced her retirement after the program's appearance at the 2025 NCAA Championships where they fell short of defending their title.

Olivia Dunne reflects on her appearance for SI Swimsuit cover

Olivia Dunne attends as Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Social Club in New York City. (Photo by Getty Images)

Olivia Dunne made her third consecutive appearance for the SI Swimsuit magazine in 2025. After joining the brand in 2023 as a model, she joined actor, director, and producer Salma Hayek Pinault, model and activist Lauren Chan, and Olympic medalist Jordan Chiles to be on the cover of the magazine. In an interview, she reflected on her collaboration with the magazine.

“Are you kidding me? Thank you so much. Oh my god, MJ, this is a dream come true,” Dunne said. “I can’t believe it. Oh my god. That photo is so good. That is crazy, I am a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover model. This bikini ... this was the one. I felt like such a baddie in it. This is the best day of my life. This is so exciting.”

"It was the most beautiful place I have ever been. The whole experience was extraordinary. I know it was quick, but every single time we go to these places, and I shoot for these 24 hours, and it’s the quickest trip, you guys feel like family, truly. I have the best time, and it’s the most fun shoot I’ve ever done.” (via swimsuit.si.com)

For her third consecutive appearance, Olivia Dunne was present in Bermuda.

