Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne agrees with sister Julz's feelings about attending baseball games

Paul Skenes' girlfriend, Olivia Dunne's sister, Julz Dunne, was at Citi Field on Tuesday to attend the game between the New York Mets and Chicago White Sox.

Olivia's sister was treated to a spectacle, witnessing three home runs as the home team took away the game 6-4. However, Julz was rocking a Pittsburgh Pirates cap, the same team her sister's boyfriend represents in the MLB.

It was a picture-perfect day at Chase Field, but for Julz Dunne, the real win was simply enjoying the moment. The sister of the LSU gymnast posted a photo from the stands during the game, captioning it:

“I just hope both teams had fun.”

The post also captured Julz in different poses on the balcony of a suite. She was sporting a casual look: a white top and denims along with a Pirates cap over her head.

Dunne couldn't agree more with Julz's caption, as she commented:

“Atp (At this point) me too.”

Julz's Instagram story

Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne basks in glory after landing SI Swimsuit cover

After featuring in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue for two straight years, Olivia Dunne landed on the cover of the legendary magazine. It was a dream come true for the social media star who ended her five-year college gymnastics career with the LSU Tigers in April.

On May 13, Dunne announced that she landed the cover of the SI Swimsuit issue.

"Woke up a 2025 Sports Illustrated cover model!" she wrote on social media.

"Are you kidding me? Thank you so much. Oh my god, MJ, this is a dream come true,” Dunne said, via SI Swimsuit. “I can’t believe it. Oh my god. That photo is so good. That is crazy, I am a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover model. This bikini ... this was the one. I felt like such a baddie in it. This is the best day of my life. This is so exciting.”

Ever since, she has been busy with promotional activities for Sports Illustrated magazine. This even includes her attending a May 12 game between the Mets and the Pirates at Citi Field, where Paul Skenes started on the mound.

