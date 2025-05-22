Olivia Dunne rocks a black tank top and shows off blue luxury purse while cheering for Knicks at the NBA Playoffs

Olivia Dunne recently showed her enthusiasm for basketball as she attended the NBA game between the New York Knicks and the Indiana Pacers. The former gymnast looked stylish in an all black outfit at the game and showed her support for the home favorites.

Dunne first rose to fame on social media as a student-athlete with Louisiana State University. The American shared videos of her everyday life with fans, and quickly garnered a large following.

Despite retiring from gymnastics earlier this year, the 22-year-old still gives fans regular updates about her life. Most recently, Olivia Dunne attended the NBA playoffs and shared a glimpse of the same on her Instagram stories. In one snap, the youngster posed in a black tank top and a black cap, and wrote,

“Go knicks.”

Via @livvydunne on Instagram

In another story, Dunne shared a glimpse of her luxury blue purse, writing ,

“Time to ball out.’

Via @livvydunne on Instagram

As a gymnast, Dunne excelled on the junior elite, representing Team USA at the 2017 City of Jesolo Trophy. After injuries derailed her senior elite career, the youngster turned her focus to collegiate gymnastics, where she represented LSU. Alongside the Tigers, Dunne was crowned the national champion in 2024.

Olivia Dunne accomplishes major feat with SI Swimsuit

Dunne at a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit event (Image Source: Getty)

Olivia Dunne retired from gymnastics in 2025, after the Louisiana State University Tigers failed to make it out of the national championships semifinals to defend their title. Since calling time on her sporting career, the American has been exploring new adventures, and most recently, she appeared on the cover of the annual Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue.

Announcing the news on social media, Dunne wrote,

“I AM A SPORTS ILLUSTRATED SWIM COVER MODEL! Somebody pinch me! Thank you @mj_day for making my dreams come true, and @wattsupphoto for capturing this moment. Make sure to get your magazine! ;)”

In an interview with SI Swimsuit, the former gymnast revealed that the shoot was an ‘extraordinary’ experience, saying,

“It was the most beautiful place I have ever been. The whole experience was extraordinary. I know it was quick, but every single time we go to these places, and I shoot for these 24 hours, and it’s the quickest trip, you guys feel like family, truly. I have the best time, and it’s the most fun shoot I’ve ever done.”

Outside of gracing the cover of SI Swimsuit, Olivia Dunne's post-retirement life has seen her launch a signature drink with Accelerator Active Energy and attend the 2025 Kentucky Derby.

