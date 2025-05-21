Olivia Dunne sarcastically calls out boyfriend Paul Skenes with viral 'Holy Airball' meme

Olivia Dunne recreated a viral meme as she sarcastically called out her boyfriend and Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher, Paul Skenes. Skenes is currently in the middle of the ongoing MLB season, where his team is last in the National League Central conference.
Dunne occasionally attends Skenes' games and has spoken about her aim to understand baseball much more thoroughly and spend time with her boyfriend after the conclusion of her gymnastics chapter with LSU.
Dunne recently shared a video on her TikTok handle where she can be seen addressing her boyfriend, Skenes, for a cocktail before recreating the "Holy Airball" meme with one of her seemingly pictures from the former gymnast's time at one of her boyfriend's games. She remarked in her caption:
"Shoutout the paprazzi for capturing this moment"
Dunne recently had a major career-breaking moment of her career outside gymnastics as she was chosen as one of the cover models for Sports Illustrated's annual swimsuit magazine.
Olivia Dunne shared her thoughts on working with Sports Illustrated and highlighted the difference between modelling and gymnastics
Olivia Dunne recently shed light on the difference between gymnastics and modelling, and also revealed her experience of working with Sports Illustrated as part of its swimsuit issue.
The former LSU gymnast said that there's a major difference in modelling in a swimsuit and competing in gymnastics meets wearing leotards. In her interview with extratv, she said (4:31 onwards):
"I mean, it's just so different shooting in swimwear rather than competing in a leotard. But the SI family makes me comfortable every single shoot. So, it's the most fun."
Dunne further said that she is extremely grateful to be a part of the 2025 issue despite not being an Olympian. Notably, this year's issue featured several top Olympians, such as Jordan Chiles and Suni Lee, among its models. She added (5:54 onwards):
"It's so special. I mean, it's in the name, Sports Illustrated, and it's so cool that they have athletes representing the brand. This year we have so many Olympians in the issue and it's so special that even someone like me who didn't go to the Olympics is still considered for the magazine."
During the conversation, Olivia Dunne also remarked that through this SI project, she also aims to encourage young girls that they can be successful even without going to events like the Olympics.