Olivia Dunne sarcastically calls out boyfriend Paul Skenes with viral 'Holy Airball' meme

Olivia Dunne recreated a viral meme as she sarcastically called out her boyfriend and Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher, Paul Skenes. Skenes is currently in the middle of the ongoing MLB season, where his team is last in the National League Central conference.

Ad

Dunne occasionally attends Skenes' games and has spoken about her aim to understand baseball much more thoroughly and spend time with her boyfriend after the conclusion of her gymnastics chapter with LSU.

Dunne recently shared a video on her TikTok handle where she can be seen addressing her boyfriend, Skenes, for a cocktail before recreating the "Holy Airball" meme with one of her seemingly pictures from the former gymnast's time at one of her boyfriend's games. She remarked in her caption:

Ad

Trending

"Shoutout the paprazzi for capturing this moment"

Ad

Dunne recently had a major career-breaking moment of her career outside gymnastics as she was chosen as one of the cover models for Sports Illustrated's annual swimsuit magazine.

Olivia Dunne shared her thoughts on working with Sports Illustrated and highlighted the difference between modelling and gymnastics

Olivia Dunne during her boyfriend Paul Skenes' Pittsburgh Pirates MLB game (Image via: Getty)

Olivia Dunne recently shed light on the difference between gymnastics and modelling, and also revealed her experience of working with Sports Illustrated as part of its swimsuit issue.

Ad

The former LSU gymnast said that there's a major difference in modelling in a swimsuit and competing in gymnastics meets wearing leotards. In her interview with extratv, she said (4:31 onwards):

"I mean, it's just so different shooting in swimwear rather than competing in a leotard. But the SI family makes me comfortable every single shoot. So, it's the most fun."

Dunne further said that she is extremely grateful to be a part of the 2025 issue despite not being an Olympian. Notably, this year's issue featured several top Olympians, such as Jordan Chiles and Suni Lee, among its models. She added (5:54 onwards):

Ad

"It's so special. I mean, it's in the name, Sports Illustrated, and it's so cool that they have athletes representing the brand. This year we have so many Olympians in the issue and it's so special that even someone like me who didn't go to the Olympics is still considered for the magazine."

During the conversation, Olivia Dunne also remarked that through this SI project, she also aims to encourage young girls that they can be successful even without going to events like the Olympics.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soumik Bhattacharya Soumik is a journalist at Sportskeeda who covers US Olympics. Currently an Honors student of Journalism and Mass Communication, he has also worked for other firms as a tennis and football content writer.



Soumik’s favorite Olympian is Michael Phelps and he believes that the eight-time Olympic gold medal-winning swimmer has revolutionized the spectrum of Swimming. Nonetheless, the adrenaline rush that Track & Field sports offer interests him the most; and Neeraj Chopra’s historic gold-medal victory at the 2020 Tokyo Games is his favorite moment from past Olympics.



Soumik sources data and facts from credible sources like BBC and NBC for accurate and relevant reporting, and keeps up with updates on social media and news media platforms.



He feels that covering collegiate tournaments, similar to what is done in the United States can be a good way to cover the bridge the coverage gap during the Olympics off season.



When not reporting on the latest Olympics news stories, Soumik likes to play cricket and watch movies. Know More