Olivia Dunne rocks a blue swimwear while soaking up summer vibes at Long Beach Island

Olivia Dunne was recently seen delighting in summer vibes at Long Beach Island in New Jersey. Dunne has been managing a packed routine following her retirement from gymnastics.

Amid the busy schedule, Dunne was seen taking some time off to treat herself to warm vibes in New Jersey. The former gymnast visited the beach and shared a few pictures.

Dunne was sporting cute blue swimwear with white polka dots and frills. She completed the look with a white cap and diamond bracelet. Sharing the pictures, she wrote:

"NJ Summer>>>"

Screenshot of Dunne's Instagram story.

She further shared a picture of herself enjoying the sunset on the island.

Screenshot of Dunne's Instagram story.

Dunne decided to hang up her leotard following her appearance for the LSU Tigers in the 2025 season, which also marked her super senior year with the program. Since stepping away from the sport, Dunne is juggling multiple commitments, including making an appearance at the MLB All-Star Game with her boyfriend, Paul Skenes; attending the Athlete Con event with her sister as a guest speaker; and being present at the Time 100 launch party after being inducted onto the 2025 TIME 100 Creators List.

Olivia Dunne received the honor of being placed in Time's Top 100 Creators list alongside Ilona Maher, Mr. Beast, Joe Rogan, IShowSpeed, Charli D'Amelio, Alix Earle, and Khaby Lame.

"Breaking down barriers and beating everyone's expectations was very fun" - Olivia Dunne opens up after receiving the honor of Time's Top 100 Creators list

Olivia Dunne at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Social Club event in New York City. (Photo by Getty Images)

Olivia Dunne recently opened up on her legacy in the realm of NIL policy as a student athlete. She earned the nomination to be inducted into the 2025 TIME100 Creators list after gathering a huge following of 15 million across her social media platforms. She reflected on her journey:

“It was always a goal of mine to get that blue check mark on Instagram,” Dunne, said. “I actually drew it on a piece of paper, cut it out, and stuck it on my mirror.”

“I can tell you one thing, nobody expected a gymnast to be at the forefront of NIL and collegiate athletics,” said Dunne. “Breaking down barriers and beating everyone's expectations was very fun. The legacy that I'm leaving, I hope it's bigger than me.” (via time.com)

Olivia Dunne recently walked for the SI runway after collaborating with the brand for the third time.

