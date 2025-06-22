Olivia Dunne rocks lacey black dress as she steps out with girl gang in New York City

Olivia Dunne turned up the glamour in a little black dress as she spent time with her sister, Julz Dunne, Olivia Ponton, and others. The former LSU gymnast was at the Fanatics Fest in the city and also participated in the Raising Cane's eating contest.

Olivia Dunne has been the headliner of NCAA athletes who turned into huge social media personalities, earning millions from brand deals, modelling contracts, and other avenues. Dunne's popularity skyrocketed so much that she became the highest-earning NCAA athlete in 2023 and once amassed $500,000 for a single media post.

She made her Sports Illustrated swimsuit cover girl debut in 2025, joining the likes of Jordan Chiles, Salma Hayek, and Lauren Chan. The 22-year-old has been basking in the glory of the swimsuit issue's success, attending the Social Club, Runway Show, and letting loose in the after-party.

Recently, she was in New York for the Fanatics Fest and sat down with Joey Chestnut in a Raising Cane's eating competition. Following that, she accompanied her girls, Julz Dunne, Olivia Porton, and Sophia Graves on a fun night out.

In her Instagram story, the LSU alum posed in a selfie, showing off her lacey black dress. She also posted a full-length photo of herself in front of the mirror.

Olivia Dunne turned up the glamour in black; Instagram - @livvydunne

As per her sister, Julz's Instagram, the girls also headed to Chez Margaux, a social club in New York City.

Julz Dunne on a girls night out; Instagram - @julzdunne

Dunne and her sister, joined by the former's boyfriend, Paul Skenes, were at LSU's College World Series game in Nebraska.

Olivia Dunne once revealed she would keep herself close to women's gymnastics even after retirement

Dunne at the 2024 LSU Archive - (Source: Getty)

Over the years, Olivia Dunne has become one of the most well-known names at the NCAA level. She helped several fellow athletes earn from sponsorship deals through her eponymous 'Livvy Fund'. As she ended her college career at LSU and declared parting with gymnastics, Dunne assured that she would continue advocating for women in sports and utilize her platform for the better.

"I definitely would want to do something with sports and keep advocating for women's sports, especially since I'm fortunate to have this platform. It's important to keep eyes on women's sports and keep the hype around gymnastics especially." (USA Today)

Dunne wasn't physically well enough to compete in her final Championship. She even cheered on her teammates from the sidelines as LSU lifted its first NCAA title in 2024.

