Olivia Dunne's mother Katherine reacts as gymnast reveals her signature flavored drink

Olivia Dunne's mother, Katherine, has expressed her pride as her daughter made an appearance during a new brand's photoshoot. Dunne is among the highest-paid collegiate athletes and has recently collaborated with multiple brands, including Crocs, American Eagle, Forever 21, and Sports Illustrated for their swimsuit magazine.

Ad

Dunne recently posed for an active energy beverage drink, Accelerator. The LSU gymnast and social media star introduced her signature Cotton Candy flavor drink and was seen donning multiple all-pink outfits for the photoshoot. For the first look, she wore a pink athleisure tracksuit, which she paired with minimal jewelry, including a diamond stud and bracelet.

Dunne also wore an all-pink off-shoulder dress with pink socks and bold pink heels. She completed this look with vibrant pink glasses and posed alongside a cotton candy cart. The gymnast shared the pictures on social media and wrote:

Ad

Trending

"sweet as cotton candy;)🍬 so excited my signature @drinkaccelerator flavor is out now!"

Ad

Dunne's mother, Katherine, couldn't stop gushing over her daughter's yet another successful brand collaboration and wrote:

"Yay! Congratulations!!! So proud of you 🩷💜"

Screenshot of the Instagram post's comment section (@livvydunne).

Katherine also praised the new drink flavor, writing:

Ad

"Honestly @drinkaccelerator knocked it outta the park with this flavor."

Screenshot of the Instagram post's comment section.

Olivia Dunne's mother Katherine shared glimpses of her first Mardi Gras along with her daughter

Olivia Dunne with her mother Katherine during the 2025 Krewe Of Endymion Parade in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Skip WireImage)

Olivia Dunne's mother Katherine shared a few glimpses of her first Mardi Gras parade experience, where the LSU gymnast was honored as Grand Marshal of the Krewe of Endymion parade in New Orleans in a parade held on March 1, 2025. Dunne graced the event in a floor-length emerald green gown, paired with a fitted trail and massive roses.

Ad

Dunne was also seen wearing the beads collected during the parade. Her mother opted for a lavender dress and was also seen flaunting the bold and big bead necklace. In one of the videos shared by Katherine, Dunne is seen throwing beads and waving her hands toward the fans present at the parade. Expressing her joy in attending her first Mardi Gras parade, the gymnast's mother wrote:

"First Mardi Gras did not disappoint 💜💚💛"

Ad

Olivia Dunne was born to Katherine and David on October 1, 2002, in Westwood, New Jersey.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Janhavi Shinde Janhavi is a Sports Management graduate working as a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda. She emphasizes meticulous research and fact-checking before creating content, relying on multiple sources including social media platforms like Instagram and Twitter, as well as various sports publications.



She has competed in the 10m Air Rifle Shooting event at the national level alongside renowned athletes such as Anjali Bhagwat, Apurvi Chandela, and Anjum Moudgil, which further fueled her passion for the sport.



Abhinav Bindra is her favorite Olympian, and she particularly cherishes his and Neeraj Chopra's gold medal victories as they revolutionized Indian athletes' mindset towards achieving sporting excellence.



If given the opportunity to introduce a new sport to the Olympics, she would choose American Football for its widespread appeal and intense competition. Apart from reporting on the latest news in the world of Olympics, she likes to immerse herself in reading, painting, and traveling. Know More