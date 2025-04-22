Olivia Dunne's mother reacts to the gymnast's emotional farewell message after retirement

Olivia Dunne's mother, Katherine, expressed her thoughts as the gymnast bid goodbye to the sport with an emotional farewell message. The 22-year-old shared a video on her official social media handle, where she reflected on her journey as a gymnast and bid goodbye to the sport after spending five years at LSU as an NCAA athlete.

Ad

Dunne returned to LSU for her final year of eligibility after a lot of speculation and revealed that one of her biggest goals was to help LSU defend the title. However, despite putting up incredible performances throughout the NCAA season, LSU could not qualify for the finals as they finished third in the semi-finals of the NCAA Gymnastics Championships.

This marked the end of Olivia Dunne's gymnastics career, as she has been very vocal about the fact that she would not be turning pro. Olivia Dunne shared her journey as a gymnast that spanned over 20 years in an emotional video that showcased snippets of some of her best moments on the mat, right from her childhood.

Ad

Trending

“Time flies when you're having fun. Something said when you're enjoying yourself to the point where time seems to slip away from you, and that's exactly how the past 20 years in this sport have felt. The highs, the lows, making the USA national team, and competing for our country. Every risk was worth the reward,” she said.

Ad

Ad

Her mother, Katherine Dunne, reacted to the video showcasing her journey and expressed her love for the gymnast.

"I love you! So proud of you ❤️," wrote her mother.

Olivia Dunne's mother reacts to her farewell video | Instagram@livvydunne

This is a developing article and will be updated soon.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Adityan Pillai Adityan is a journalist and Content Manager for US Olympics Sports at Sportskeeda. He is a professional track & field athlete who competes in the 400m and 800m. This decade-long experience has taught him a lot about sports psychology, mindset, and passion, which he incorporates through his work to get the best outcome.



To make sure the content he delivers is genuine, Adityan keeps a tab on the official websites and the official social media channels of athletes and organizations. Before putting any information out in the public domain, he looks at the content from a fan’s perspective to connect with the readers as much as possible.



With a knack for crafting compelling narratives and insightful analysis, Adityan seamlessly blends his expertise in sports with his talent for storytelling, captivating readers and enthusiasts alike.



He has followed Usain Bolt's career very closely, and for him, the Jamaican defending his 100m gold in Rio is the greatest Olympic achievement of all time. Adityan indulges in traveling, trekking, off-roading, and hiking when not occupied with work. Know More