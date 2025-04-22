Olivia Dunne's mother reacts to the gymnast's emotional farewell message after retirement

Olivia Dunne's mother, Katherine, expressed her thoughts as the gymnast bid goodbye to the sport with an emotional farewell message. The 22-year-old shared a video on her official social media handle, where she reflected on her journey as a gymnast and bid goodbye to the sport after spending five years at LSU as an NCAA athlete.
Dunne returned to LSU for her final year of eligibility after a lot of speculation and revealed that one of her biggest goals was to help LSU defend the title. However, despite putting up incredible performances throughout the NCAA season, LSU could not qualify for the finals as they finished third in the semi-finals of the NCAA Gymnastics Championships.
This marked the end of Olivia Dunne's gymnastics career, as she has been very vocal about the fact that she would not be turning pro. Olivia Dunne shared her journey as a gymnast that spanned over 20 years in an emotional video that showcased snippets of some of her best moments on the mat, right from her childhood.
“Time flies when you're having fun. Something said when you're enjoying yourself to the point where time seems to slip away from you, and that's exactly how the past 20 years in this sport have felt. The highs, the lows, making the USA national team, and competing for our country. Every risk was worth the reward,” she said.
Her mother, Katherine Dunne, reacted to the video showcasing her journey and expressed her love for the gymnast.
"I love you! So proud of you ❤️," wrote her mother.
