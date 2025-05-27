Olivia Dunne's mother shares never seen before childhood pictures of her daughters from Memorial Day

Olivia Dunne's mother, Katherine, shared an adorable, never-before-seen throwback of her daughters, Olivia Dunne and Julz Dunne, on the occasion of Memorial Day. For the unversed, Memorial Day is observed on the last Monday of May.

Katherine Dunne posted a throwback photo of her daughters on Memorial Day alongside their dad, David, on her latest Instagram story. Both Olivia and Julz Dunne were seen wearing oversized Hillsdale T-ball T-shirts of different colors.

Julz Dunne reshared her mother's post on her own timeline, as she added in the caption,

"Pain is temporary, swag is forever"

Screengrabs of Kat Dunne and her daughter Julz Dunne's Instagram story [Image Source: Instagram]

A few days ago, Olivia Dunne and her mother, Katherine, went on a trip to Bermuda for the photoshoot of the Swimsuit edition of the Sports Illustrated magazine. The former LSU was a part of the cover edition alongside celebs like Jordan Chiles, Lauren Chan, and Salma Hayek.

The 22-year-old former gymnast posted a throwback video of her trip to Bermuda. She captioned it as,

"Best 24 hrs everrr👙🩵 @si_swimsuit #siswimsuit #beach #travel #model #cover #college #athlete"

Katherine Dunne responded to the same by commenting:

"The best 24 hours. We need to go back."

Olivia Dunne was later accompanied by her elder sister Julz Dunne for the launch party of the Swimsuit edition of the Sports Illustrated magazine.

Olivia Dunne expresses her desire to use her platform to promote women's sports

Dunne opens up about her wish to use her platform to promote women's sports [Image Source : Getty]

Olivia Dunne is an unequivocal advocate for women's sports. Even after retirement, the 22-year-old gymnast wishes to use her platform to promote women's sports as much as possible. The former LSU gymnast has already established 'The Livvy Fund' in this regard.

In an interview after the end of the NCAA Championships 2025, Dunne said,

"I definitely would want to do something with sports and keep advocating for women's sports, especially since I'm fortunate to have this platform. It's important to keep eyes on women's sports and keep the hype around gymnastics especially."

The former LSU gymnast also added that she will continue to be associated with brands, and she wishes to stay connected with sports. In her words,

"I can't pinpoint what I want to do, but I want to try everything. I want to try new opportunities. I just want to explore what my options are going to be and just do everything and have fun with it. I'll keep working with brands, and I'll keep being a sports fan and staying involved with sports."

Olivia Dunne made it to the Forbes 30 Under 30 list of 2024. The same year, she led the LSU Tigers to their maiden NCAA Championships title.

