Olivia Dunne basks in summer sun in Arizona after retirement from gymnastics

Olivia Dunne shared a sun-soaked picture as she enjoyed summer in Phoenix, Arizona. The 22-year-old capped her collegiate career at LSU after the 2025 NCAA Division I Championships.

Olivia Dunne, who competed in the LSU gymnastics program from the 2020-2021 season, helped her team to the 2024 NCAA finals and eventually to the title win. In 2025, she started her season dominantly, but an avulsion fracture in the kneecap sidelined her for most of the season and even the 2025 NCAA Championships. The LSU team was in the bid for title defense but finished third with 197.5250, while Oklahoma won the title.

After the campaign, Dunne has been busy building her brand, attending events, and enjoying family time. In a recent Instagram story, the LSU alum basked in the sun by the pool in a checkered outfit, her blonde tresses falling on her shoulders. She tagged Phoenix, Arizona, as the location.

Dunne basks in the Arizona sun; Instagram - @livvydunne

Dunne and her sister Julz had an NBA outing on May 23, 2025. The sisters sported New York Knicks colors as the team faced the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference Finals at Madison Square Garden. The elder sister posted pictures from their eventful day on her Instagram, captioning:

"Benchwarmers"

Olivia Dunne became the Sports Illustrated swimsuit cover girl for the first time in 2025, joining prominent women like Lauren Chan, Salma Hayek, and Jordan Chiles. The LSU alum attended the launch party and joined her fellow cover women at the SI Social Club.

Olivia Dunne expressed her wish to use her platform to garner more eyes for women's sports

Dunne at the LSU v Auburn - (Source: Getty)

Besides being a gymnast, Olivia Dunne uses her massive social popularity to reel in brand deals and endorsements after the Name, Image, and Likeness update. She boasts 15.3 million followers across Instagram and TikTok, and even became the most-followed NCAA athlete early in 2023.

After she capped her NCAA career, Dunne shared that she would use her platform to grow women's sports.

"I definitely would want to do something with sports and keep advocating for women's sports, especially since I'm fortunate to have this platform. It's important to keep eyes on women's sports and keep the hype around gymnastics especially," Dunne said.

She further shared that working with brands would be a constant after gymnastics, but she wishes to stay connected with sports.

"I can't pinpoint what I want to do, but I want to try everything. I want to try new opportunities. I just want to explore what my options are going to be and just do everything and have fun with it. I'll keep working with brands, and I'll keep being a sports fan and staying involved with sports."

Dunne made it to the Forbes 30 Under 30 list in 2024. She was also the Grand Marshal for the 2025 Mardi Gras at the Krewe of Endymion parade.

