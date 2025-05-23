Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne shows support for New York Knicks in Eastern Conference finals 

Olivia Dunne was born in Westwood, New Jersey, about an hour's drive from New York City. As a result of her proximity to the Big Apple, it appears Dunne has pledged her allegiance to the New York Knicks, as far as basketball is concerned.

As the Knicks took on the Indiana Pacers in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals on Wednesday, Dunne turned up to Madison Square Garden to show her support for the two-time NBA champions.

Documenting her experience, she posted a series of snaps to her Instagram story.

"Go knicks. Time to ball out," Dunne captioned her Instagram stories.

Though the game turned out to be one of the best of the 2024-25 season so far, the evening ended in disappointment for those of a Knicks' persuasion. With a heroic performance from superstar Jalen Brunson looking to have all but secured an important win, the Pacers fought back to tie the game at the death thanks to Tyrese Haliburton before completing a remarkable comeback in overtime.

Olivia Dunne heads to LA to cheer for boyfriend Paul Skenes as he takes the mound against the Dodgers

Both Paul Skenes and Olivia Dunne are renowned athletes, and do their best to cheer each other on for their respective sports. Having met each other back in their days at LSU, Dunne has been right by Skenes' side to watch his remarkable rise from rookie to one of the most feared pitchers in all of the majors.

As Skenes took the mound for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the 2024 World champions in LA in late April, Olivia Dunne was present at Dodger Stadium, cheering the ace on.

She also shared a series of snaps on Instagram.

"7th inning stretch!" Dunne captioned her Instagram post.

During the game, Paul Skenes was at his dominant best, striking out nine and allowing zero earned runs in 6.1 innings, helping the Pirates register an important 3-0 win over the LA Dodgers in what has otherwise been a season to forget so far.

