Olivia Dunne's mother and sister react to the former gymnast's heartwarming post on her boyfriend Paul Skenes' birthday

Olivia Dunne's mother and sister recently reacted to the former gymnast's heartwarming post for her boyfriend Paul Skenes' birthday. Dunne and Skenes' love story blossomed after the two athletes met in college at Louisiana State University in 2023.

Dunne shared a few pictures of Skenes, including the couple enjoying a scrumptious meal with a beautiful sunset in the backdrop. The pictures also included the couple attending an LSU baseball game and Dunne helping her boyfriend fix his outfit. The former LSU gymnast shared a glimpse of her enjoying the delights of a private jet alongside Skenes and their shared pet dog Roux.

Dunne shared the pictures on Instagram and wrote:

"Happy birthday little baby @paulskenes 🤍🎂"

Dunne's mother, Katherine, also wished the MLB pitcher and wrote:

"Happy birthday Paul!!"

Screenshot of the Instagram post's comment section (@livvydunne).

The former LSU athlete's sister, Julz Dunne, also wished the pitcher while playfully suggesting:

"Let’s have a Paul party."

Screenshot of Instagram's comments section (@livvydunne).

Dunne's former LSU teammates Aleah Finnegan and Haleigh Bryant also commented on the post.

"P BDAY YAY," chimed Finnegan.

Bryant expressed:

"This is so beautiful."

Screenshot of the Instagram post's comment section (@livvydunne).

Olivia Dunne and Paul Skenes appeared for the GQ Sports photoshoot as the gymnast competed for LSU in her super senior year

Paul Skenes of the Pittsburgh Pirates and former LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne at the 2024 MLB All-Star game in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Miron-Imagn Images)

During her fifth year at LSU Gymnastics, Olivia Dunne made an appearance for GQ Sports along with her boyfriend, Paul Skenes. They both posed for the pictures in multiple outfits, one of which included the former gymnast donning a pleated-white skirt with a red sweatshirt around her neck and chic black heels, and the pitcher sporting a full red tracksuit, which he paired with a white T-shirt and shoes.

The publication shared the stunning pictures on Instagram and added a heartwarming excerpt from the interview in the caption:

“'Whenever we come back to Louisiana, it’s like the first time we met,' Livvy says.'"

Olivia Dunne was wearing hot-red track pants, which she paired with a white sweater. Skenes complemented her look by donning a black overall on the Pittsburgh Pirates' shirt underneath.

For the last look, where Skenes is wearing a classic blue suit, Dunne opted for her LSU leotard.

