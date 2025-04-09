Olivia Dunne's sister Julz celebrates the gymnast's new milestone endorsement

Olivia Dunne's sister, Julz, recently posed with an Accelerator Active Energy Cotton Candy drink can to support her sister's new milestone. Dunne, an Accelerator Active Energy partner since 2023, launched cotton candy as her signature flavor on April 8, 2025.

Olivia Dunne and her sister Julz Dunne share a tight bond, frequently sharing frames on social media. The siblings boast individual careers in content creation and endorse several brands. In fact, Julz is also known for managing the gymnast's business prospects as her official manager.

Dunne, who boasts a whopping 13.43 million followers across Instagram and TikTok, partnered with lucrative brands like Nautica, Passes, Body Armor, Vuori after the Name, Image, Likeliness (NIL) rule update.

The 22-year-old has also been associated with Accelerative Active Energy since 2023 and continues to feature in brand promotions. Recently, the Tigers' senior launched her signature cotton candy flavor. With a hoarding of her sister's newest milestone in the background, Julz Dunne promoted the drink with a cotton candy can and even sported an Accelerator cap.

Her caption read:

"Mama, a girl behind you"

The drink is available in the Rouses market in Louisville and, for a limited time, on Amazon.

In an exclusive interview with People, the 2024 NCAA National champion expressed excitement for her accomplishment and shared how the packaging of the Accelerator cotton candy felt authentic to her.

"I'm just super excited. The packaging is adorable, it's dreamy, it's pink and blue," she says, adding, "It just felt very authentic to me."

The student-athlete at LSU is now in her final year of college, but a brutal knee injury in January has kept her sidelined for most of the 2025 season thus far.

Olivia Dunne revealed her plans after her final NCAA Championships in mid-April

Olivia Dunne featured in 2025 LSU Archive - (Source: Getty)

Having started gymnastics at the age of three, Olivia Dunne made her elite debut in 2014 and competed through 2018 before committing to the Louisiana State University. She first took the LSU mat in 2020 and contributed scores to her team's strong finishes over the years. At the 2024 Nationals, Dunne didn't compete in the finals but was a part of the team that lifted the champion's trophy, the first in program history.

Now, as she heads into her final Championships, Dunne described the feeling of leaving the sport she loves as bittersweet. She also expressed excitement about having more time with her boyfriend, Paul Skenes, after college.

"I'm going to be done with gymnastics, which is a crazy thing to say. So I'm going to have more freedom. I'm going to have way more freedom. I've been a competitive gymnast since I was three years old," she said. (People)

"I'm super excited to be able to spend time with Paul. I've always had to train during my summers and stuff... So to be able to not have to do gymnastics training and be able to spend more time in Pittsburgh with Paul enjoying the baseball season, I'm looking forward to that," she added.

Notably, Olivia Dunne launched the Livvy Fund to help fellow athletes secure lucrative brand deals and forge their own career paths.

