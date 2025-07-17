Olivia Dunne's sister Julz makes a request to Paul Skenes after his viral MLB All-Star red carpet gesture for gymnast

Olivia Dunne’s sister, Julz Dunne, recently made a playful request to Dunne’s boyfriend, MLB pitcher Paul Skenes. The couple, who met during their time as student-athletes at LSU, have been dating for two years.

Skenes, now in his second MLB season, took part in his second All-Star Game, held in Atlanta in 2025. Ahead of the contest on Tuesday (July 15), Skenes walked the red carpet alongside the former LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne. The couple appeared together among baseball’s elite and their families.

On Thursday, Dunne shared glimpses from her time in Atlanta, including a mirror selfie and a red carpet shot with Skenes. Skenes wore a striking purple suit with a white shirt, while Dunne stunned in a navy blue, backless turtleneck dress. She captioned the post:

“Had to come back for seconds 😼 #yr2 #ASG2025”

Julz Dunne chimed in with a light-hearted comment directed at Skenes:

“@paulskenes make sure you do bunny ears and double knot it.”

Julz, who is a year older than Olivia, also attended Louisiana State University. While Julz played softball in high school, she didn’t pursue it at the collegiate level.

Earlier this month, the couple was seen supporting LSU at the 2025 College World Series in Omaha. Livvy made headlines on social media for sporting a custom LSU–Pirates combo jersey, featuring LSU on the front and Skenes’ Pittsburgh Pirates number on the back.

"His dry sense of humor"- Olivia Dunne shares her favorite trait about Paul Skenes

Despite their demanding careers, Olivia Dunne and Paul Skenes continue to nurture their growing relationship. Dunne wrapped up her final gymnastics season with the LSU Tigers and announced her retirement from the sport in April.

In a May interview with Access Hollywood, Dunne shared her favourite thing about her boyfriend and MLB Player Skenes:

“My favorite thing about Paul is, this is kind of cliché, but his personality. His dry sense of humor. I feel like we are so opposite that it just works. He’s actually very silly, believe it or not. He’s not in interviews, he doesn’t really enjoy interviews, but when we’re together, we have the best time.” (5:31 onwards via Access Hollywood)

Since retiring, Olivia Dunne has made multiple public appearances throughout 2025. She attended the 151st Kentucky Derby and had the honor of calling the "Riders Up" for the Kentucky Oaks. She also appeared on the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover alongside gymnast Jordan Chiles, model-entrepreneur Lauren Chan and actress Salma Hayek.

