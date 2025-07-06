Olivia Dunne's sister Julz and mother Katherine react as she celebrates Independence Day in special fashion

Olivia Dunne received love from her mother, Katherine Dunne, and sister, Julz Dunne, as she embraced the US colors on the beach to celebrate Independence Day. Dunne has recently retired from gymnastics and is now investing her time in supporting her boyfriend, brand campaigns, and other endeavors.

Ad

Olivia Dunne sat out of the competitive mat due to an avulsion fracture in her knee, missing her chances of performing in her final NCAA Championships. Following that, the LSU alum debuted as the Sports Illustrated swimsuit cover girl of the magazine's 2025 edition. She turned heads at the Runway Show, sporting two looks - a zebra print bikini and crop top, and a polka dot monokini.

Continuing to work with her partner brands and fresh off attending the Fanatics Fest, Olivia Dunne turned up the glamour on the beach in a red-and-white checkered bikini, embracing US colors for Independence Day. She accessorized her look with a hat, as posted on her Instagram handle.

Ad

Trending

She captioned the picture carousel as:

"red, white and freckled"

Ad

Her post garnered praise from her mother, Katherine Dunne, who wrote:

"Beach days are the best days"

Katherine comments on Dunne's post; Instagram - @livvydunne

The 22-year-old's sister, Julz, joined forces and showed love with a fun comment, reading:

Ad

"UV ate"

Julz comments on her sister's post; Instagram - @livvydunne

In April this year, she and Accelerator Active Energy launched her signature cotton candy flavor drink. Since the NIL update, Dunne has worked with notable brands like Grubhub, American Eagle Outfitters, Bodyarmour, Nautica, Vuori, and several others. In 2023, she became the highest-paid NCAA athlete and currently boasts around 13 million followers across TikTok and Instagram.

Ad

Olivia Dunne weighed in on her growth off the mat over the years

Olivia Dunne at the 2024 LSU Archive - (Source: Getty)

Olivia Dunne debuted with Sports Illustrated in the 2023 swimsuit edition. She was photographed by Ben Watts in Puerto Rico, and her pictures in beachwear blew up the internet then. Since then, the LSU alum became a fixture in SI, posing for the magazine in 2024 and 2025. Speaking about how she has become more confident than she was three years ago, Dunne expressed excitement about her cover girl feature this year.

Ad

"I really do feel like a different person than three years ago during my first shoot with SI. I feel like my confidence has grown. I feel like I'm a woman now, and I've really stepped into this new role, and I'm just so excited to be on this year's cover."

Olivia Dunne dates fellow LSU alum and Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes. The couple often spends quality time at home or on vacations, and the former even attends baseball games to support her boyfriend.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Agnijeeta Majumder Agnijeeta is a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda. She holds a Master’s degree in English and has worked as a school teacher, a blogger, a content writer and a sports writer over the past 5 years. A lover of high-adrenaline track and field events, she was also a sprinter during her school days.



Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone happens to be her favorite Olympian, and the athlete’s feat of breaking four records within 13 months inspires her, apart from the American's body language on and off the track. Grant Hackett swimming with a partially dysfunctional lung and winning gold in Athens is her all-time favorite Olympic moment.



Agnijeeta believes that deriving of unique angles from podcasts and interviews carried out by Olympics.com, along with hype-building of potential Olympic events on social media can help fill the coverage gap during the off season.



When not at her work desk, Agnijeeta likes to sing and paint. She also plays string instruments like guitar and ukulele and is an avid player of word puzzles. Know More