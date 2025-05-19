Olivia Dunne sends endearing reaction to boyfriend Paul Skenes playing with Pittsburgh Pirates teammates

LSU Tiger star gymnast Olivia Dunne was recently spotted at Citizens Bank Park attending the Pittsburgh Pirates and Philadelphia Phillies game to catch her boyfriend and Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes in action.

Skenes put up a strong pitching display against the Phillies. In his eight innings, he delivered 102 pitches with just one walk and three hits and recorded nine strikeouts. The Pirates pitcher registered a new record for his side as he completed the game with nine strikeouts. While Paul Skenes was at the top of his game, his team's offense faltered elsewhere and eventually cost them the game.

Olivia Dunne was seen cheering for Paul Skenes as she shared a light-hearted TikTok about her boyfriend playing baseball. She captioned the same:

"watching my boyfriend play with his friends"

Contrary to Skenes' heroics, the Pirates offense went 0-for-4 with runners in scoring positions with their most glaring blunder coming about in the seventh inning, that saw them squander a bunt and the following double play. While Paul Skenes' performance will have been a shining light amid their offensive woes, the Pirates must look to address these recurring issues if they are to make any headway.

His girlfriend, Olivia Dunne, on the other hand achieved another personal milestone after being featured as a cover star for the 2025 edition of the SI Swimsuit edition.

Olivia Dunne made the cover of the Sports Illustrated swimsuit edition

Olivia Dunne recently added another feather to her cap as the 22-year-old gymnast became the swim cover model for the 2025 issue of Sports Illustrated. Sharing her gratitude for MJ Day, the editor of Sports Illustrated swimsuit edition, and photographer Ben Watts, Dunne posted a heartfelt and enthusiastic note on her Instagram profile. She wrote:

"I AM A SPORTS ILLUSTRATED SWIM COVER MODEL!🩵Somebody pinch me! Thank you @mj_day for making my dreams come true, and @wattsupphoto for capturing this moment🫶🏼 make sure to get your magazine! ;)"

Olivia Dunne has had an illustrious career with the LSU Tigers Gymnastics so far. Dunne used the NCAA's Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) policy to her advantage since it came into effect in 2021 and became one of the highest-paid college athletes. She took it a step further by introducing 'The Livvy Fund', to assist more women student athletes, helping them with NIL and teaching them to utilise it. Dunne wants to help more student-athletes, as she reflected in a conversation with Swimsuit SI.

“I want to provide education on how to get started and how to [put] yourself at the forefront of something that’s still so new. “girls are always going to have to work a little harder. You have to seize every opportunity that comes your way,” she said.

Olivia Dunne is planning on expanding her work to reach a broader audience. She wants to move beyond LSU and help student athletes throughout the country.

