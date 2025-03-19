Olivia Dunne shares glimpse of her anti-gravity treadmill workout along with "sauna selfie"

Popular gymnast cum influencer Olivia Dunne shared a glimpse of her training sessions post the SEC Championships. The 22-year-old gymnast had previously cheered for the LSU Tigers in their recent game against the Auburn Tigers at Alabama.

Dunne shared a video of her anti-gravity treadmill workout on her Instagram story. Alongside the workout video, the 22-year-old gymnast shared a 'Sauna Selfie' on her Instagram story. Dunne captioned the treadmill video:

"We're so back Baby"

Screengrab of Olivia Dunne's latest Instagram stories [Image Source: Olivia Dunne's Instagram]

Dunne was a part of the LSU Tigers when they won the SEC Championships by defeating the Auburn Tigers with a close margin of 198.200-197.550. Although the 22-year-old gymnast wasn't an active part of the gymnastics squad due to an unforeseen patella fracture that ruled her out of competition, she cheered for her team. This was the fifth SEC title for the LSU Tigers, and their fourth since 2017.

In several interviews, Olivia Dunne had already said she wouldn't be pursuing international gymnastics. Instead, she would focus on promoting fellow student-athletes through her NIL networks and social media platforms in every way possible.

Olivia Dunne talks about returning to LSU for a fifth and final year

Olivia Dunne talks about her return to LSU for the fifth and final year [Image Source: Getty]

Olivia Dunne wasn't initially keen on a fifth and final shot at glory in collegiate gymnastics. However, when the LSU Tigers won the NCAA Championships last year, the 22-year-old gymnast couldn't resist the urge to go for the final attempt.

In an interview with Nola.com, Dunne was asked if her return to LSU gymnastics for the fifth year was worthwhile. She replied:

“I have no regrets. I competed in three events in one meet for the first time in my college career — bars, floor and beam (Jan. 11 in the Sprouts Collegiate Quad). To be able to do that was so cool. It’s an experience I’ll cherish the rest of my life. I can’t wait to bring my family back one day to LSU, my future children, and show them the banners from the time when I was at LSU."

Dunne joined the LSU in the 2021 season, and since then, she has continuously given her best for the LSU Tigers. Dunne's efforts paid off in 2024 when she led the LSU Tigers to consecutive victories at both the SEC Championships and the NCAA Championships.

