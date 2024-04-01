Olivia Dunne shares a glimpse of her easter celebration with family

Olivia Dunne recently celebrated Easter with her family. After a grueling regular season at LSU as a senior, she took some time off from her busy training schedule to celebrate with her family before the NCAA regional contests, which are scheduled for April 3, 2024.

LSU marched into the NCAA regionals after an incredible record in the regular season, maintaining their top 3 position throughout. As they eye their first NCAA championship title, all LSU gymnasts are gearing up for the final leg of the season with training in full fledge.

Dunne took to Instagram to share glimpses of her Easter celebration with her family. Stunning in a pink dress, the 21-year-old New Jersey native shared pictures from her home in Baton Range, Louisana.

"Easter Sunday," she captioned the image

Dunne Celebrates easter ( @livydunne )

Moreover, she shared one more picture with her sister Julz Dunne, who is a fellow LSU alumni herself.

( @livydunne)

Olivia Dunne made her final appearance at the LSU center stage as a senior last month. However, there are speculations about her return to LSU, but Dunne has not commented on the topic.

Olivia Dunne on LSU's First NCAA championship title

Olivia Dunne appeared on ESPN's famous show "SportsCenter" where she opened up about a lot about her life and career. As the University gears up toward the NCAA finals this month, the anticipation among fans is at an all-time high.

This season LSU has had one of the best performances ever in the regular season as they eye the ultimate NCAA Championship title. When asked about LSU winning their first title, Dunne expressed her thoughts and said how special the victory would be for the university as well as for her individually.

"It would mean the world to the team and this university. It is an unprecedented area for LSU gym to win a national championship and I just think it would be so special for tiger nation," she said last month.0:10)

Furthermore, winning the NCAA Gymnastics Championship would be a career milestone for her considering that she is a college senior and this would might be her final run as a college athlete.

Famous for her enthralling floor routines, fans look forward to seeing her in action at the NCAA regionals that are scheduled from April 3 to 6, 2024 in the Arkansas regionals.