Olivia Dunne shares hilarious take on her food adventure during her appearance at latest MLB clash

Former gymnast and social media star Olivia Dunne recently made a trip to Los Angeles. She attended her boyfriend, Paul Skenes' MLB game and enjoyed some food adventures.

Dunne is one of the best known faces of collegiate gymnastics. The 22-year-old competed for Louisiana State University between 2020 and 2025, and officially retired from gymnastics earlier this month, after the LSU Tigers failed to make it out of the NCAA championships semifinals.

Making the most of her retirement, Dunne recently headed to the Dodgers Stadium in LA to cheer for her boyfriend Paul Skenes and the Pittsburgh Pirates. While at the game, Olivia Dunne indulged in a hot dog. Sharing a snap of herself enjoying the snack, she wrote on her Instagram story,

“Bad day to be a hotdog.”

Via @livvydunne on Instagram

Dunne and Skenes have been together since 2023. The duo met when they were both student-athletes for the LSU Tigers. Over the years, the two have been vocal about their support for each other, and often give fans glimpses of their life together.

Olivia Dunne reveals her plans for the summer with boyfriend Paul Skenes

Skenes and Dunne at the All-Star Red Carpet Show (Image Source: Getty)

Olivia Dunne began training in gymnastics when she was only three-years-old. The American quickly found success on the junior levels, even helping Team USA win gold at the 2017 City of Jesolo Trophy. However, injuries prevented the 22-year-old from excelling on the senior elite level, and she turned her focus to collegiate gymnastics.

While competing for the LSU Tigers, Dunne also made a name for herself as a social media star, sharing glimpses of her life as a student-athlete. Now, with her gymnastics career wrapped up, the American recently revealed her plans for the summer.

Speaking to People Magazine, she shared that she intends to spend time with boyfriend Paul Skenes, cheering for him at his MLB Games, saying,

"I'm super excited to be able to spend time with Paul. I've always had to train during my summers and stuff. So to be able to not have to do gymnastics training and be able to spend more time in Pittsburgh with Paul enjoying the baseball season, I'm looking forward to that.”

She went on to add that she also had her plate full with her own commitments, explaining,

"I'm going to fully enjoy the baseball season and see what it's all about. But at the same time, I'm going to have my own red carpet events and Sports Illustrated modeling gigs and different things.”

With her social media influence, Olivia Dunne established herself as the highest paid female NIL athlete during her time with Louisiana State University. The youngster has worked with multiple major brands, including Sports Illustrated, American Eagle, Crocs, Forever 21 and more.

