Olivia Dunne shares one-word reaction to teammate Kailin Chio's perfect score against Auburn

LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne recently shared her reaction as fellow teammate Kailin Chio bagged her first perfect 10 of her career. This came during the Tigers' away clash against Auburn on March 14.

Dunne's side emerged victorious in the meet after posting 198.200 while the home side scored 197.550 in return. Chio competed in all four events during the meet and registered a standout performance in vaults, scoring a perfect 10 to complement her 9.900 in uneven bars, 9.825 in beam balance, and 9.925 in floors.

Following the victory, LSU Gymnastics' Instagram handle shared a post for Chio in appreciation of her perfect vault score during the meet. The caption remarked:

"The first of many for @kailin_chio"

Dunne, Chio's senior, joined to praise Kailin Chio's performance and added a one-word reaction under the post. She wrote:

"YOUNG 🐐"

Screenshot of Dunne's onw-word reaction on LSU Gymnatsics' Instagram handle post (Image via: LSU Gymnastics' Instagram)

Olivia Dunne has been highly affectionate of Kailin Chio's prowess ever since the start of the season and had also praised the latter's debut performance.

"There's been some progress"- Jay Clark shares his thoughts on Olivia Dunne's injury

Dune doing her warmups before the away meet against Auburn on March 14 (Image via: Getty Images)

LSU coach Jay Clark recently gave an update about Olivia Dunne's fitness status before the team's away clash against Auburn. In a press conference, Clark stated that Dunne's condition is quite painful and the medical team of the program has helped the knee injury calm down a bit.

Additionally, he also mentioned Dunne's impressive start to the season where she competed in three events for the team, and appreciated the effort she was putting in. Jay Clark said (via LSU Sports YouTube channel, 15:28 onwards):

"It's an extremely unusual thing that she's dealing with and it just hurts. You know she can force herself to function with it but it's very painful. We shut her down and immobilized and trying to get it to calm down and I think there's been some progress and I still remain cautiously optimistic that she could become available again at least on bars."

"She started out the year in a really good spot and contributed on three events and you know in many ways doing much more than she had done in any point in her career," he added.

During the conversation, Clark also said that Olivia Dunne has been quite positive and engaged despite this knee injury.

