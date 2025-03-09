Olivia Dunne, Sierra Ballard and other Gymnasts react to Haleigh Bryant's emotional farewell post after final appearance in LSU's PMAC

Olivia Dunne, Sierra Ballard, and other gymnasts recently shared their thoughts on Haleigh Bryant's emotional farewell post. Bryant bid farewell to collegiate gymnastics on Friday, March 7, after the final home meet at the PMAC, the home ground for LSU Tigers.

Bryant posted an emotional farewell post on Instagram with the following caption:

"It’s truly been an honor to wear the purple and gold! Thank you @lsugym for making all my dreams come true!🤍"

Several gymnasts, including those from the LSU Tigers, shared their reactions on this occasion. Former LSU gymnast Christina Desiderio commented on the post:

"Proud of You!!!!"

Sierra Ballard was all praises for the gymnast as she commented:

"cheers to the best 5 years w the best person in the best place."

Screengrab of comments on Haleigh Bryant's Instagram post [Image Source: Haleigh Bryant's Instagram]

Ballard added in another comment:

"i’m absolutely obsessed w u."

Former LSU gymnast Savannah Schoenherr chimed in as she wrote:

"Proud of you forever my hay hay ❤️."

Kailin Chio was equally appreciative of Bryant as she added:

"you are incredible, so so proud of you."

Olivia Dunne simply wrote,

"Da 🐐 5ever."

Olivia Dunne and Haleigh Bryant played their final home game as an LSU gymnast at the PMAC. Dunne had previously mentioned that the current season would be her last as a collegiate gymnast.

Olivia Dunne reveals fracture before the senior night

Dunne in action at the NCAA Championships [Image Source: Getty]

Olivia Dunne didn't compete on the senior night against the Georgia Gymdogs. She revealed the reason behind the same in an Instagram post.

The 22-year-old gymnast took to her Instagram story to reveal that she was suffering from a fracture. She wrote:

"Hi friends! Unfortunately, I've been dealing with an avulsion fracture of my patella and will not be able to compete on senior night. It absolutely breaks my heart not to get the opportunity to compete in the PMAC one last time. Tiger fans, you've been so good to me! Thank you for the endless support, and as always, Geaux Tigers! -Liv."

Dunne has contributed to several honors for the LSU Tigers in her five-year-old career as a collegiate gymnast. She joined the Louisiana State University in 2021. She had contributed to the NCAA Championship victory for the LSU Tigers' team last year.

