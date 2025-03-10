Olivia Dunne, Trinity Thomas and other gymnasts extend heartfelt wishes to Suni Lee as the Olympic gold medalist celebrates her 22nd birthday

Olivia Dunne, Trinity Thomas, and others wished Suni Lee as the two-time Olympian celebrated her 22nd birthday on March 9, 2025. Lee is away from the gymnastics mat after the Paris Games, exploring her career in fashion.

Dunne is currently competing in the 2025 NCAA season, en route to defending the National title with the Tigers team in a few weeks. Suni Lee, on the other hand, is enjoying gymnastics downtime with several appearances in fashion events. Despite sporting different careers, Dunne and Lee joined their respective collegiate programs around the same time and even competed in US elite competitions together.

On March 9, 2025, Lee celebrated her 22nd birthday, garnering wishes from Dunne, the former Florida Gators gymnast, Trinity Thomas, and others. The Olympic gold medalist posted a spate of pictures from her special day, enjoying herself with her family and friends. She donned a red dress and posed with a white cake, shared frames with her close ones in front of the Manhattan bridge, and got Leon's Bagels among other activities.

"🥂🥹🫂🎊💐💛," she captioned.

The LSU gymnast commented:

"Hbd suñia!"

Olivia Dunne reacts to Suni Lee's birthday post; Instagram - @sunisalee

Trinity Thomas joined forces and wrote:

"Happy Birthday Beautiful"

Trinity Thomas reacts to Lee's post; Instagram - @sunisalee

Motorsports racing driver, Toni Breidinger, also wished the Olympian, saying:

"hottest bday girl"

F1 racer Toni reacts to Lee's post; Instagram - @sunisalee

Suni Lee was a member of the gymnastics women's team that won gold for the US at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Though she took the stage as the defending all-around champion, she could only earn the bronze behind Simone Biles and Rebeca Andrade in 2024 Paris.

Suni Lee once shared a piece of valuable advice she noted down in her journal

Lee at the Olympic Games Paris 2024 - Artistic Gymnastics - (Source: Getty)

Suni Lee was diagnosed with a rare kidney issue in 2023, abruptly ending her collegiate career and canceling participation in several gymnastics competitions. After weeks of medication and a proper diet, she gradually returned to training and finally to the national mat at the Winter Cup in 2024.

However, the road was not smooth for the Asian American since she faced several mental blocks on the way. In December 2024, she shared a picture of a motivational quote from her journal, reading:

"ELIMINATE THE DOUBT: Don't be so hard on yourself. You do not have to be perfect. This is where you're meant to be at."

Lee joined the likes of several athletes like Gabby Thomas, Olivia Dunne, and Ilona Maher to grace the cover of the 2025 Swimsuit issue of Sports Illustrated.

