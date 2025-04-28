Olympian Alica Schmidt rocks casual chic outfit ahead of 'exciting trip'

Alica Schmidt rocked a chic outfit during her trip to Greece. The German athlete recently came back from her training in South Africa.
After an unexpected 2024 season, where she did not attain any podium finishes at the Paris Olympics, Schmidt is now competing in the 2025 track season. She opened her season at the Nationals Hallenmetting Erfurt Indoor 2025, where she ran in the 800m race and clocked 2:05.57, earning a sixth-place finish.
Following this, she competed in several other events; however, she fell short of bagging a podium position. She recently concluded her training in South Africa and is currently enjoying a trip to Greece.
Amid this vacation, Schmidt shared a post on her Instagram story, where she could be seen sporting a chic denim top paired it with pants and a white-colored puffer handbag. The story's caption read:
"Exciting trip ahead😍"
The Olympian further shared a bunch of pictures and videos showcasing her time in Greece with her friends. From rides on public transport to scenic views of the destination, she shared it all on her Instagram stories.
Just a day ahead of this post, Alica Schmidt garnered attention with her red outfit, which she wore at German model and singer Shirin David's birthday party. She uploaded a picture of herself in the outfit on her Instagram story.
Alica Schmidt made her feelings known about her Paris Olympics performance
Alica Schmidt's Paris Olympics campaign did not pan out as expected, as she wasn't able to qualify for the finals of the mixed 4x100m relay and the women's 4x100m relay events. Shortly after this heartbreak, the German opened up about her time at the 2024 Summer Games.
She shared a series of three pictures on her Instagram, which showcased her running in the relay events during the Olympics. Along with this, she penned a caption where she spoke about what she learned from the campaign and how it was an 'emotional rollercoaster' for her.
"The Olympics are not just about winning medals. It‘s about being alongside inspiring athletes while competing at the highest level. Showing ambition, celebrating diversity and people no matter who they are and where they are from. The past weeks were an emotional rollercoaster and I was able to learn a lot. As an athlete I am still not where I want to be and maybe I will never be. But the one thing that is for sure: I will never stop trying and figuring out ways to improve," wrote Alica Schmidt.
She added:
"Everyone who knows sport is aware that it takes a village getting there and all athletes can be so proud of themselves for making the team! And to those athletes who didn‘t make it to Paris this year, never stop believing in yourself. It‘s a bumpy road and one day all your hard work will eventually pay off!"
Alica Schmidt recently opened up about returning to track after a month of base training on her social media.