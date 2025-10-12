  • home icon
  Olympian Dina Asher-Smith poses in green bikini during vacation at Cayman Islands amid track off-season

Olympian Dina Asher-Smith poses in green bikini during vacation at Cayman Islands amid track off-season

By Soumik Bhattacharya
Modified Oct 12, 2025 13:27 GMT
Day 8 - World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025 - Source: Getty
Dina Asher-Smith (Image via: Getty)

British track athlete and Olympian Dina Asher-Smith has shared glimpses from her time on vacation in the Cayman Islands. This comes following the conclusion of her campaign at the 2025 World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, where she failed to clinch a single medal.

The former 200m world champion competed in three races at the Tokyo event: the 100m, the 200m, and the 4x100m relays. While Asher-Smith's performance in the 100m was disappointing, where she bagged an eighth-place finish, she came quite close to the podium in the 200m, finishing 5th. In the relays, too, Asher-Smith and the Great Britain team missed the podium by a little margin and finished 4th.

Leaving behind this disappointing campaign a few weeks later, Asher-Smith spent some time in the Cayman Islands as she looked to relax after a stacked 2025 season. She shared a picture from her vacation at the Palm Heights hotel in the Cayman Islands, where the British athlete can be seen in a green bikini. She remarked further in her caption:

"🍀"
Besides her disappointing World Championships campaign, Dina Asher-Smith had some impressive runs at the Diamond League events. She finished second in the 200m event at the season finals in Zurich and had also clinched podium finishes in the London and Stockholm legs.

Dina Asher-Smith reflects on her 2025 season after the World Athletics Championships 2025

Dina Asher-Smith (Image via: Getty)
Dina Asher-Smith (Image via: Getty)

Dina Asher-Smith reflected on her 2025 season after her 5th-place finish at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo. Speaking in a post-match interview, Asher-Smith shared that she is proud of her season but is disappointed with her 200m performance in the finals.

Additionally, she also mentioned that she feels she can produce much better results. She said (via Citius Mag, 00:12 onwards):

"I'm proud of myself for the season that I've had, but like overall, obviously I would have wanted more for myself, particularly when that wasn't the most fabulous run for me. So I'm disappointed, and whether I've had a tough season or not, I know how to do better than that. So yeah, it's annoying but it's also done."
Further speaking about her training before the world event, Asher-Smith added:

"It's been fine I guess, I am looking forward to next year when I can have a stable base and then reattack next season."
During the conversation, Dina Asher-Smith also informed that after the season, she is looking to take tours to find her suitable base, with a primary focus on LA.

