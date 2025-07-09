Olympic champion Femke Bol shares June highlights ft. sneak peek of engagement proposal by boyfriend Ben Broeders

Dutch track athlete Femke Bol shared highlights from June, featuring glimpses of her time on and off the track. The two-time Olympian saw immense success on the track last month and clinched several victories.

The 25-year-old started with a 400m hurdles victory at the FBK Games at Hengelo and then moved to Oslo, where she clocked her season-best run time at the Diamond League event (52.11). Though she faced a defeat to Salwa Eid Naser in her next 400m race, Ostrava Golden Spike, and finished third, Bol followed it with a 400m flat victory at the European Team Championships.

Just a few days after her successful month, Bol shared a few glimpses that consisted of activities around her leisure time and from track meets. The post also featured a picture of her fiancé, Ben Broeders' 30th birthday celebrations, and a sneak peek of Broeders' engagement proposal. She remarked in her caption:

"June 💖"

Bol and Broeders got engaged just a few days ago after dating for a few years. Similar to Bol, Broeders is also an athlete and competes in the pole vault event.

"I'm not perfect"- Femke Bol on how she handles her bad days and imperfections

Femke Bol opened up about her way to handle bad days and imperfections on the track. The Dutch athlete shared that the people outside must understand that she can't be perfect all the time, and there can be several flaws in her during a given time.

Additionally, Bol also mentioned her bad days and said that she refrains from posting them on her social media and would rather show such emotions during her interviews. She said (on the Open Kaart podcast via Olympics.com):

"I hope people understand I’m not perfect. I’m just human. I mess up, I have bad days, I don’t always look my best. I hope people see that. I’m not going to post on social media when I have a bad day. I’m not even on there that much. And if I have three bad training days in a row, I’m not going to post that either, my competitors would see it. But I try to show that side of myself in interviews, like this one."

Further speaking of her imperfections, Femke Bol said that when she is on the track, her main focus is to run as fast as she can and doesn't give much importance to her flaws.

