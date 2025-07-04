"Celebrate small wins"- Femke Bol turns into a supporter as she cheers on Dutch teammate during training session

Femke Bol was seen hyping up her Dutch teammate, Ramsey Angela, in their latest training session. Bol is currently gearing up for competing in her upcoming events of the 2025 season.

Bol was last seen in action at the 2025 European Athletics Team Championships, which took place from June 26 to 29 in Madrid. She was a part of the Dutch team and competed in the second finals of the 400m dash, where she earned a season-best and championship record of 49.48s to claim the victory. She stood atop the podium after besting Polish athlete Natalia Bukowiecka and Spain's Paula Sevilla.

The 25-year-old is currently preparing for the upcoming events and was recently seen training with her Dutch teammate, Ramsey Angela, in the gym. The latter shared a video of him weightlifting in the gym on his Instagram handle, where Bol was seen supporting him by cheering for him from the background as she jumped happily after he successfully completed the exercise.

Bol reacted to Angela's post by resharing it on her Instagram story, with the caption:

"Celebrating the small wins🤣💃🏼"

Femke Bol’s Instagram story

Ahead of competing at the European Athletics Team Championships, the Dutch athlete also competed in the Ostrava Golden Spike 2025, which took place on June 24 at the Městský stadion in the Czech Republic. There, she ran in the 400m flat race, where she earned a third-place finish after recording a time of 49.98s.

When Femke Bol made her feelings known about breaking the 400m indoor world record

Femke Bol claimed the 400m indoor world record at the 2024 World Indoor Championships after clocking a time of 49.17s in the event. Following this remarkable feat, she sat for a post-race interview, where she opened up about her desire to win the gold medal and how her strategy of opening fast in the race helped her claim the victory.

"I knew I needed a really good race to win this gold. I knew I had to open fast, and once you open fast you have to keep going because you'll die anyway! It's amazing to also run a world record again. I was hoping to be in the 49... my coaches thought I could do it but I really wanted the gold," said Femke Bol.

She added:

“I never get used to it, especially with all these people cheering on home soil. It’s a dream come true to run another world record and it’s wonderful to have all these Dutch fans enjoying the most beautiful sport in the world."

Femke Bol had a good run in 2024, as she also competed at the Paris Olympics, where she won three medals, including one gold, one silver, and one bronze.

