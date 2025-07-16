Olympic champion Jade Carey shares sweet birthday wish to mother Danielle Greenberg

American gymnast Jade Carey recently penned a heartfelt message for her mother, Danielle Greenberg, on her birthday. Carey's mother is closely connected to gymnastics and serves as a coach at the Gold Medal Gymnastics Center.

Greenberg, along with Carey's father, Brian, has been one of the major motivations behind the gymnast's career. Even though her parents separated when she was of tender age, they made sure that it didn't hamper her career.

Carey recently expressed her love for her mother and shared a picture with her on her Instagram stories along with a sweet message. In the picture, Carey can be seen in an orange dress while her mother is spotted in a red and white dress. She further wrote:

"happy birthday momma love you"

Screenshot of Carey's Instagram story featuring her birthday wish for her mother (Image via: @jadecarey)

Following the conclusion of her collegiate gymnastics season, Jade Carey has been busy with her external endeavors. Additionally, she also recently spent some time on vacation in Mexico along with her girlfriend Aimee Sinacola.

Jade Carey opens up about her break from elite gymnastics for the 2025 season

Carey competing for her collegiate team in 2025 (Image via: Getty)

Jade Carey shed light on her decision not to compete in any elite gymnastics in this 2025 season. However, the two-time Olympian competed in her last season for the Oregon State Beavers and also clinched a bronze medal at the NCAA Championships.

Speaking in an interview, Carey said that if she wants to compete in another quadrennial games in 2028, this break in 2025 is compulsory for both her physical and mental relaxation. Carey also shared honestly that she has been very happy with her elite and collegiate career so far. She said (via Olympics.com):

"I knew that if 2028 was something that I wanted to go for, maybe taking 2025 off would just help my body and mind relax a little more. This summer, I definitely wanna go on vacation since that’s been a really long time coming for me, just be able to go away, relax, unplug, and just truly take my mind away from gymnastics. I have had such an amazing career in elite and college gymnastics. I’m super happy with and proud of myself."

Jade Carey also remarked during the interview that this break will also help her determine whether she wants to compete in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics or not.

