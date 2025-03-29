Olympic champion Letsile Tebogo and sprint sensation Gout Gout face big upsets at Maurie Plant Meet: Complete Results

The 2025 Maurie Plant Meet was held at the Lakeside Stadium on Saturday (March 29). The competition saw several top prodigies of track compete in this World Athletics Gold level event.

The 200m Olympic champion, Letsile Tebogo, ran the 400m distance on Saturday and faced a shocking defeat at the hands of countryman, Bayopo Nodori. Tebogo managed a second-place finish with a run time of 45.26, with Nodori taking first place (45.14). Leungo Scotch of Botswana occupied the third place in 45.60.

Australia's sprint sensation, Gout Gout, also faced a defeat at the hands of Lachlan Kennedy in the 2025 Maurie Plant Meet. Gout finished with a run time of 20.30 seconds in the second position during the 200m event, while Kennedy surpassed him in 20.26.

Jillian Shippee of the United States won the Women's Hammer Throw during the 2025 Maurie Plant Meet. She secured a mark of 71.26m during the event to bag the first position ahead of France's Rose Loga (69.05) and New Zealand's Lauren Bruce (68.87).

On this note, let's know the results of all the events from the 2025 Maurie Plant Meet.

Maurie Plant Meet 2025: Finals results of the event

Glimpses from the 2025 Maurie Plant Meet in Melbourne (Image via: Getty Images)

Men's 200m:

Lachlan Kennedy, Australia- 20.26 Gout Gout, Australia- 20.30 Calab Law, Australia- 20.78 Kalinga Kumarage, Sri Lanka- 20.89 Aidan Murphy, Australia- 20.98

Men's 400m:

Bayapo Nodori, Botswana- 45.14 Letsile Tebogo, Botswana- 45.26 Leungo Scotch, Botswana- 45.60 Cooper Sherman, Australia- 45.74 Luke Van Ratingen, Australia- 45.79

Men's 1500m:

Cameron Myers, Australia- 3:34.98 Adam Spencer, Australia- 3:35.52 Jude Thomas, Australia- 3:36.48 Oliver Hoare, Australia- 3:36.48 Samuel Tanner, New Zealand- 3:36.67

Men's High Jump:

Tomohiro Shinno, Japan- 2.20 (m) Roman Anastasios, Australia- 2.20 Brandon Starc, Australia- 2.20 Yual Reath, Australia- 2.16 Naoto Hasegawa, Japan- 2.16

Men's 5000m:

Ky Robinson. Australia- 13:13.17 Seath O'Donnell, Australia- 13:14.57 Jack Bruce, Australia- 13:23.48 Gideon Rono, Kenya- 13:24.30 Emmanuel Kiplagat, Kenya- 13:24.85

Men's Discus Throw:

Matthew Denny, Australia- 68.17 (m) Lawrence Okoye, Great Britain- 64.60 Connor Bell, New Zealand- 62.14 Muhammad Shamsuddin, Malaysia- 59.09 Ethan Ayodele, Australia- 56.36

Men's Triple Jump:

Connor Murphy, Australia- 16.23 (m) Shemaiah James, Australia- 16.04 Tettah Anang, Australia- 15.68 Yuki Yamashita, Japan- 15.67 Liam Glew, Australia- 15.59

Women's 200m:

Kristie Edwards, Australia- 23.18 Jessica Milat, Australia- 23.36 Lakara Stallan, Australia- 23.39 Mia Gross, Australis- 23.43 Torrie Lewis, Australia- 23.60

Women's High Jump:

Eleanor Patterson, Australia- 1.94 (m) Nagisa Takahashi, Japan- 1.86 Erin Shaw, Australia- 1.82 Emily Whelan, Australia- 1.82 Izobelle Louison-Roe, Australia- 1.82

Women's 1500m:

Claudia Hollingsworth, Australia-4:05.97 Sarah Billings, Australia- 4:06.37 Linden Hall, Australia- 4:06.89 Abbey Caldwell, Australia- 4:06.91 Elsabet Amare, Ethiopia- 4:08.10

Women's 3000m:

Fentaye Belayneh, Ethiopia-8:34.80 Georgia Groffith, Australia- 8:35.10 Senayet Getachew, Ethiopia- 8:35.26 Maudie Skyring, Australia- 8:42.82 Rose Davies, Australia- 8:44.25

Women's Hammer Throw:

Jillian Shippee, USA- 71.26 Rose Loga, France- 69.05 Lauren Bruce, New Zealand- 68.87 Stephanie Ratcliffe, Australia- 68.10 Lara Roberts, Australia- 66.47

Women's Javelin Throw:

Lianna Davidson, Australia- 61.06 Mackenzie Little, Australia- 59.66 Momone Ueda, Japan- 57.65 Sae Takemoto, Japan- Japan- 56.91 Tori Moorby, Australia- 55.91

Women's 100m Hurdles:

Yumi Tanaka, Japan- 13.11 Chisoto Kiyayama, Japan- 13.19 Hitomi Nakajima, Japan- 13.33 Emily Britton, Australia- 13.34 Delta Amidzovski, Australia- 13.46

