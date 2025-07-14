Olympic champion snowboarder Chloe Kim opens up on bittersweet journey of living away from her sweetest companion

American snowboarder Chloe Kim recently shared a heartfelt note for her beloved horse, Momo. Kim is a two-time Olympic gold medalist, having first won the title in 2018 at just 17 years old and again in 2022.

Chloe Kim began snowboarding at the age of four and is currently an 8-time X-Games gold medalist and a two-time Olympic champion. After winning gold at the 2022 Beijing Olympics, she stepped away from competition to focus on her mental health. Kim made her return to the sport in January 2024.

Kim had an impressive 2024–25 season in women’s halfpipe, making history at the Laax Open as the first woman to land a switch frontside double cork 1080 in competition. She also claimed her third World Championship title and picked up her eighth X Games gold, tying Shaun White’s record for the most SuperPipe wins.

On Monday, July 14, the Olympic snowboarder shared a heartfelt post about her horse, Momo, whom she got in 2022. With Momo now living away from her, Chloe Kim expressed her emotions and reflected on the memories they had together in an Instagram post.

“The sweetest boy I know ❤️ This is my Momo. I got him back in 2022, and he is the most gentle, goofiest horse I’ve ever met. When I first got him, I kept him at a barn near me and would go see him/ride every single day — sometimes multiple times a day,” she wrote in the caption.

Though her companion now lives a few hours away, she finds comfort in knowing he’s well-loved and cared for:

“Unfortunately, I had to move him due to some unforeseen circumstances. He’s a few hours away from me now, which makes it a tad more challenging to see him as frequently as I’d like, but knowing he’s very loved and very well cared for makes it all worth it,” she added.

Over the years, Chloe Kim has earned numerous prestigious accolades. She won the ESPY Award for Best Female Action Sports Athlete three consecutive times and is the first athlete to claim titles at the Olympics, Youth Olympics, X Games, and World Championships.

Chloe Kim opens up about her mindset for Milano Cortina 2026

Toyota US Grand Prix - Snowboard Halfpipe Final - Source: Getty

Earlier this year, Chloe Kim won her third snowboard halfpipe world title in St. Moritz, Switzerland, and secured her spot on the 2026 US Olympic Team. Now, the California native is the favorite to win a third consecutive Olympic gold. Speaking with Olympics.com, Kim shared her mindset heading into the upcoming Games:

“I think true success is being content with where you are and who you are. If you’re mentally, physically, and spiritually in a great place, you can achieve anything you want. That's where I'm at, and that’s why I think I'm pretty successful right now," Chloe Kim said.

The 24-year-old also graced the cover of Sports Illustrated in 2018, following her gold medal win at the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics.

