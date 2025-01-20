Tara Davis-Woodhall shares two-word reaction as snowboarder Chloe Kim achieves big feat at Laax Open

Tara Davis-Woodhall reacted to snowboarder Chloe Kim’s fifth title win at the 2025 Laax Open. Kim received 96.50 on her first run with a switch frontside double 1080 and went on to become the first woman to land two double inversions in a single competition run after she achieved a frontside double 1080 and double crippler during her second run.

With that, the 24-year-old won the women’s halfpipe competition, ahead of compatriot Maddie Mastro. Meanwhile, South Korea’s Gaon Choi took home the third position.

Davis-Woodhall, the Paris Olympics gold medalist in the women's long jump, took to Instagram Stories to react to Kim’s remarkable outing at the Laax Open, captioning the post:

“Badd A**”

Screenshot of Tara Davis-Woodhall’s Instagram story. Credits - IG/ @_taarra_

After securing the topmost podium finish in Switzerland, Chloe Kim spoke about her win in a post-event interview, stating (via fis-ski.com):

“This means so much to me, I was having such a hard time in practice. I really wanted to show you guys my cab double, so I’m so happy I was able to put it down.”

Besides her Winter Olympics accomplishments, Kim has bagged two World Championship titles and is a six-time Winter X Games gold medalist.

Tara Davis-Woodhall opens up on the dream long jump setting for participation

Tara Davis-Woodhall at 2024 GQ Men Of The Year Party. (Photo by Olivia Wong/WireImage)

Tara Davis-Woodhall recently opened up on her dream performance stage while competing in a long jump competition. During the Beyond The Records podcast hosted by Noah Lyles and Rai Benjamin, the Olympic champion spoke about her dream setup, saying (30:46 onwards):

“My dream performance stage is like the Mike Tyson and Jake Paul fight. In an arena, you have either one runway or two runways. All of them are lit up and the entire stadium is blacked out but you spotlight on the runway and you have a competition obviously of who can jump the farthest. But it's like intuned and so invested.”

“That is how I want to be if I were to have my biggest spectacle. Yeah but I know Mondo [Classic]'s, he has hit it so like on the head. It's intimate setting, it's not big. You don't have to like fill a freaking stadium. Yeah, it's lights everywhere. There's music, there's cameras, there's flashing lights, there's fire everywhere, it is a show. It's entertainment. Yeah, I want to show someone how far I can jump like I am defining gravity,” she added (32:03 onwards).

Named after Mondo Duplantis, the Mondo Classic brings together the world's top pole vaulters in a unique gala format, featuring a light show, music and pole vault competition. The 2025 edition is scheduled for March 13.

