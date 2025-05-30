Olympic gold medalist Ariarne Titmus poses in green tracksuit in latest mirror selfie

Australian swimmer Ariarne Titmus shared glimpses of her gym workout sessions. This comes amid the four-time Olympic gold medalist's break from the swimming circuit and her move into the broadcasting and commentary world.

Titmus is also going to be in the commentary box for the Australian Trials, scheduled to take place in Adelaide between June 9-14, for the 2025 World Aquatics Championships team selection. Even though Titmus will not be competing in either the trials or the World event, she has been maintaining her fitness regime.

Titmus shared a picture from her gym sessions on her Instagram stories, where the two-time Olympian could be seen posing for a mirror selfie. She was sporting an olive green outfit, complemented with white shoes, and a smartwatch.

Screenshot of Titmus' glimpses from her gym sessions (Image via: Ariarne Titmus' Instagram)

Competing at the 2023 World Aquatics Swimming Championships (her last World Championships event), Titmus bagged two gold medals, along with a silver and bronze medal. Before this, she had also won two gold medals at the 800m free and 400m free during the Australian Trials.

Ariarne Titmus makes her feelings known about the idea of participation in the Enhanced Games

Ariarne Titmus in a red dress during a event in Spain (Image via: Getty)

Ariarne Timus recently shed light on her stance regarding participation at the Enhanced Games, which is based on the idea of allowing athletes to compete in various events after letting them take performance-enhancing substances. As per reports, this event is set to start next year.

Speaking in an interview, the Australian swimmer shared that she would not be competing in the event even if the organizers were to offer her a mammoth amount. Titmus further added that she has never been tempted by money and has a strong stance against the Enhanced Games. She said (via The Sydney Morning Herald):

"I’ve probably not been fired up about something for a long time, [but I am] given the light it’s been in this week. I’ve never been motivated by money. If they offered me $10 million, I would never put my body through that. I’ve got a pretty strong stance on this. I’m not afraid to speak out on it. It doesn’t sit well with me morally. I’d never be associated with the Enhanced Games."

Ariarne Titmus further slammed 2019 World Championships silver medalist (50m freestyle), Kristian Gkolomeev, for agreeing to participate in the event.

