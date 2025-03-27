Olympic gold medalist Ariarne Titmus shows off new, glammed up look

Olympic swimmer Ariarne Titmus shared a few glimpses of her glamorous new look on Instagram on Thursday. The Australian is considered one of the best swimmers in the world, having captured eight medals at the Olympics, winning three gold medals and one silver at the Commonwealth Games in 2018. In 2018, she set a new women's short-course 400m freestyle world record (3:53:92).

Titmus has broken multiple records in swimming, and at the 2022 Australian Swimming Championships, she set a new 400m freestyle world record with a time of 3:55.38, breaking Katie Ledecky's former record (3:56.46) set at Rio 2016. Titmus last competed at the Paris Olympics in 2024 and won two gold medals and two silver medals. After the Olympics, she announced that she would be taking a short break and returning to training in July 2025 and, therefore, will miss out on the World Championships.

Titmus shared glimpses of her new "soft glam hair and makeup look" in a video that was most likely recorded by her makeup artist. The 24-year-old has been enjoying her time off, attending F1 races, and making appearances at public events. The video was captioned with:

"Gorgeous @ariarnetitmus_ Soft glam hair & makeup,"

Still taken from Titmus' Instagram (Source: @ariarnetitmus_/Instagram)

The Olympic champion shared her new look, getting work done on her hair as well as a touch-up to her face.

Ariarne Titmus and Katie Ledecky's fierce showdown at Paris 2024

Katie Ledecky and Ariarne Titmus at Paris 2024 (Image via Getty)

Ariarne Titmus and the USA's Katie Ledecky share a strong rivalry. Titmus made her breakthrough in the 2019 World Championships, beating Ledecky at the 400m freestyle event. The win notably ended Ledecky's six-year-long unbeaten run.

At the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, the two contested against each other yet again, with Titmus managing to win gold at the 200m and 400m freestyle events - with the 400m being the American's signature event. Ledecky, however, managed to grab the gold medal in the 800m freestyle.

At the Paris Olympics in 2024, Titmus defended her Olympic title in the 400m freestyle, leaving Ledecky to settle for the bronze medal instead. With such a competitive rivalry, one would think that the pair has a strong dislike for each other. However, it is quite the opposite, with Titmus even praising Ledecky. In an interview with The House of Wellness, Titmus stated how much she has learned from the American:

“I mean, Katie kind of paved the way for women's swimming and I guess I learned from how she raced and tried to transition that into my swimming with competitors as well," Ariarne Titmus said (0:48 onwards)

Titmus mentioned that she treats her opponents with respect and values them more as people than as athletes.

