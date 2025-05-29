Olympic gold medalist Jade Carey reveals her favorite MLB team

American gymnast Jade Carey has revealed what her favourite Major League Baseball team is. Carey, who is one of the top gymnasts in the nation, specializes in the vault and floor exercise events. She revealed her favourite MLB team on social media, where she often interacts with fans and reveals personal insights into her life. Carey recently competed for the Oregon State Beavers at the 2025 NCAA Gymnastic Championships, marking her final collegiate competition as a senior.

Ad

Carey has represented the United States on multiple occasions, including at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and the Paris 2024 Olympics. While she won a gold in the floor exercise event in Tokyo, she grabbed a gold medal in the women's team event and a bronze in the women's vault in Paris. Carey balanced both elite and collegiate competitions last year, competing for Oregon State in several meets as well.

In a story shared on Instagram, Carey revealed that the Arizona Diamondbacks is her favourite MLB team:

Ad

Trending

"@dbacks 🖤"

Still taken from Carey's Instagram (Source: @jadecarey/Instagram)

Carey was born in Phoenix, Arizona and it appears that she grew up supporting the Diamondbacks. In the beginning of her career, she trained at the Arizona Sunrays, marking her debut in senior elite competitions.

Ad

Jade Carey says her experience in elite competitions has helped her deal with the pressure of performing

Jade Carey at the 2025 NCAA Women's Gymnastics Championships - Source: Getty

Jade Carey previously revealed that competing in elite competitions has helped her deal with the pressure of performing in collegiate competitons. Carey, who represented the United States last year at the Olympics, had the added pressure of competing in the 2023-24 NCAA Gymnastics season for the Oregon State Beavers.

Ad

In a press conference ahead of the 2025 NCAA Championships in Fort Worth, Carey said (3:11 onwards):

"Yeah I think my experience in elite has really helped me with the pressure aspect of things, I've had to deal with a lot of high-pressure situations. So that really helped my gymnastics flourish this year, but again just having a team where like you said, I can be silly and goofy and fun and have a good time in and outside of the gym really makes it mentally a lot easier.

Ad

"We say it every time before we compete, like let's just have fun because we do our best when we're having fun. So just being able to really take that to heart this year and I think it showed throughout my gymnastics the whole year that I was having a really good time."

Jade Carey earned multiple honors during her collegiate career, including being named a finalist for the Honda Sports Award for Gymnastics this year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Harshvardhan Shankar Harshvardhan is a journalist who covers U.S Olympic sports like gymnastics, wrestling, and track and field at Sportskeeda. He took an interest in soccer at a young age, and grew up supporting Premier League club Chelsea. With over a year of experience in the field, he hopes to grow even more within the sports industry. Know More